Littwin on the Indy Weekly Podcast: Impeachment four months in is “basically a coup”

Staff Report
June 09, 2017 Just In No Comments
The Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 4: Veteran political columnist Mike Littwin chats with host Kelsey Ray about the James Comey hearing, the unlikelihood of impeachment and why nothing — not even Watergate — quite compares to this.

Listen below, or check us out on iTunes by searching for The Colorado Independent.

 

