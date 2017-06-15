The Home Front: Greeley, Colorado’s tap water is the ‘best tasting’ in the nation

“Greeley ought to bottle this stuff. The water in your tap — the stuff you pay pennies per gallon for — just earned recognition as the best tasting water in the United States,” reports The Greeley Tribune. “This week, the American Water Works Association rated Greeley’s water the best tasting in the nation, as Greeley beat out 33 other regional winners. The city also became the first to win the national competition and People’s Choice Award at the organization’s annual conference in the 13-year history of the competition. Greeley also is the first Colorado municipality to win the award.”

“It all began about a decade ago when someone went on local television and said there was a drought,” reports The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. All of a sudden, water users in the Grand Valley turned on their valves and sprinklers to make sure they had their water before none was left. The problem was, while there was a drought in the state that year, it wouldn’t have impacted local users without all the publicity, said Max Schmidt, district manager of the Orchard Mesa Irrigation District.”

“Erie may require oil and gas operators to map their pipelines throughout the town, officials announced following a closed-door meeting late Tuesday night, signaling the potential for heightened local regulation in the face of political stasis at the state Capitol,” reports The Longmont Times-Call. “Details of the proposal are scarce — trustees met in an executive session and only discussed preliminary language for an ordinance, according to officials — but precedent for the measure could exist under the town’s land-use powers, tools used by local governments to guide growth and development. The growing coexistence between fracking and development was spotlighted in the wake of April’s deadly Firestone homee explosion, which spurred Anadarko Petroleum Corporation to shut down 3,000 wells across the state and revived the conversation around stricter regulation along the Front Range.”

“A young boy was attacked and severely injured by a dog Tuesday night and the dog was subsequently euthanized, according to Pueblo Animal Services,” reports The Pueblo Chieftain. “The Pueblo Animal Services Animal Law Enforcement responded to a call for assistance from the Pueblo Police Department just before 6 p.m. following a report of an 18-month-old boy being attacked by a dog at a home on the 2400 block of Winnipeg Street. PAS said the father of the boy reported his son was in the living room with the family dog, described as a “mixed breed pit bull-type dog,” as he was in the kitchen and someone knocked on the door.”

“Heather Suchyta’s new home may be tiny, but it has a million dollar view of Emerald Mountain and it’s providing her with her reality TV debut,” reports The Steamboat Pilot. “Suchyta and her new 295-square-foot condo at Mount Werner Meadows will be featured in a new episode of HGTV’s Tiny House Hunters that airs at 8 p.m. EST June 19. She can sit on her tiny patio and watch the sun light up Emerald Mountain across the valley. Co-starring in the episode of the popular reality TV show are Suchyta’s mother, Maureen, and local Realtor Rebecca Bailey, of Town & Country Properties.”

“Two men and a 12-year-old boy remained in Denver-area hospitals Wednesday after suffering burns in an explosion Tuesday evening east of Fort Collins,” reports The Coloradoan in Fort Collins. “A 35-year-old man and 22-year-old man were listed in critical condition Wednesday afternoon, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. A 12-year-old boy who was also burned during a reported excavation project accident remained hospitalized but was said to be in stable condition — further details were not released. As the major emergency response on Tuesday evening shifted to an exhaustive sheriff’s office investigation Wednesday, neighbors were left with questions of their own.”

“Closures on North Taft Avenue occurred after a car swerved off the road into Lake Loveland at West 18th Street on Wednesday morning,” reports The Loveland Reporter-Herald. “A female driver of a white Nissan Pathfinder SUV swerved to avoid a red Toyota Tacoma pickup that was yielding to oncoming traffic in the left lane to make a turn, and clipped a taillight on the truck before entering the lake through a gap between a guardrail and a wooded area on the shore. Both vehicles were traveling northbound at the time of accident.”

“City Council members, a slight majority of whom would like to limit Boulder County’s control over future city expansion, appear to have come to some agreement on a proposed revision to the procedure by which city and county cooperate on long-range, land-use planning,” reports The Boulder Daily Camera. “In an unofficial straw-poll vote taken late Tuesday night, the council supported a compromise that would let the Board of County Commissioners retain veto power over changes to parcels in categories known as Area II and the Area III-Planning Reserve. However, the Boulder County Planning Commission would lose its voice in those two areas, under the straw-poll plan.”

“Local officials are considering the creation of a regulated homeless campground in Durango, and they’re looking to a New Mexico community for ideas,” reports The Durango Herald. “Earlier this spring, La Plata County Commissioner Brad Blake approached other county commissioners and local officials in an effort to garner momentum behind the construction of a designated homeless camp. While Blake initially suggested cordoning off a portion of the Durango Off Leash Dog Park, it was recently proposed that the area near Greenmount Cemetery, which used to be an old campground, would be better suited.”

“A sixth deputy with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative leave after he allegedly misused force during an arrest,” reports The Cañon City Daily Record. “According to the FCSO news release, Deputy Brody Koch was placed on leave Wednesday, ‘stemming from an allegation concerning misuse of force during an arrest,’ The news release stated administrative leave is a routine procedure in such cases, and that Koch will remain on leave pending the conclusion of the matter. Brody is the sixth FCSO officer to put on administrative leave this year.”

“Colorado U.S. Reps. Jared Polis and Ed Perlmutter were at a field nearby where shots were fired Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia,” reports The Gazette in Colorado Springs. The two congressman – who are both running for governor in Colorado – were about 2 miles from where the shooting occurred Wednesday morning at their own baseball practice for the Democratic congressional team. Over at the Republican practice across town, a top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot in what observers are calling a “deliberate attack.” A congressional staffer was also shot, according to reports.”

“In the basement of a Highlands Ranch home, in a neighborhood of winding streets and cul-de-sacs, the Millennium Falcon sits shrouded in Roswell-type secrecy,” reports The Denver Post. “Its rail-thin designers and marketers — who range in age from 14-18 — form a tight circle around their creation. They block a photographer from taking images of the Falcon’s custom chassis and four-motor chain drive. They fear photos of their latest design will leak into cyberspace and inform rivals of what they’re cooking up for the impending Super Bowl of high school robotics.”