The Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 5: We need to talk about eviction
Tina Griego, our managing editor, recently realized that for all the stories she’d written over the years about affordable housing, gentrification and changing neighborhoods in Denver, she hadn’t given a thought to perhaps the most destructive effect of they city’s housing crisis: eviction.
Rising rents and a booming population have pushed some Denver residents to spend higher and higher portions of their incomes on housing, putting tenants into frighteningly precarious situations. For this episode, Tina talks to host Kelsey Ray about how we got here, what life is like under the threat of eviction and the steps the city is taking to solve this growing problem.
Photo credit: Joe Haupt, Creative Commons, Flickr
