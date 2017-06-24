Listen up! Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 6: Will Colorado run out of water?

Staff Report
June 24, 2017 Environment/Energy No Comments
Listen up! Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 6: Will Colorado run out of water?

Colorado’s population is expected to grow from about 5.5 million in 2016 to as many as 10 million people by 2050. Unless we start to act more aggressively on conservation, experts predict that our arid state will run out of water by then.

Reporter Marianne Goodland is on the podcast this week talking policy, predictions and why she likes to say Colorado could actually use a big drought.

 

Photo credit: Joe Haupt, Creative Commons, Flickr 

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Staff Report

Because no one wants to take the blame. "But that's socialism!" "I know, right!"
tips@coloradoindependent.com | @CoIndependent

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>