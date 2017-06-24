Listen up! Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 6: Will Colorado run out of water?

Colorado’s population is expected to grow from about 5.5 million in 2016 to as many as 10 million people by 2050. Unless we start to act more aggressively on conservation, experts predict that our arid state will run out of water by then.

Reporter Marianne Goodland is on the podcast this week talking policy, predictions and why she likes to say Colorado could actually use a big drought.

Photo credit: Joe Haupt, Creative Commons, Flickr