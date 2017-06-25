News poetry: Fracking elegy
Cracks in the pavement
cracks in the wall—
where do I go
if my house cracks
like a duck egg?
Where do mule deer and
black bears, elk and
prairie dogs go—
when the ground groans and
hills shudder in their long sleep?
Family photos drop to the floor–
broken faces through fractured
glass, projectiled through time
out of their deep city as the earth
vomits fracking fluid, force fed.
Photo credit: Bureau of Land Management, Creative Commons, Flickr
Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.
Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.
KEEP IN TOUCH
EVENTS
Dance like independent media depends on it!
We at The Indy aren’t big on rubber chicken dinners. But we love to dance. Join us on the evening of Friday, July 14th to […]Read More
THE BLOGS
News poetry: Fracking elegy
Cracks in the pavement cracks in the wall— where do I go if my house cracks like a duck egg? Where do mule deer and black bears, elk and prairie dogs […]Read More