Karen Douglass
June 25, 2017 Environment/Energy No Comments
News poetry: Fracking elegy

Cracks in the pavement
cracks in the wall—
where do I go
if my house cracks
like a duck egg?

Where do mule deer and
black bears, elk and
prairie dogs go—
when the ground groans and
hills shudder in their long sleep?

Family photos drop to the floor–
broken faces through fractured
glass, projectiled through time
out of their deep city as the earth
vomits fracking fluid, force fed.

 

Photo credit: Bureau of Land Management, Creative Commons, Flickr

