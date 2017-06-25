News poetry: Fracking elegy

Cracks in the pavement

cracks in the wall—

where do I go

if my house cracks

like a duck egg?

Where do mule deer and

black bears, elk and

prairie dogs go—

when the ground groans and

hills shudder in their long sleep?

Family photos drop to the floor–

broken faces through fractured

glass, projectiled through time

out of their deep city as the earth

vomits fracking fluid, force fed.

Photo credit: Bureau of Land Management, Creative Commons, Flickr