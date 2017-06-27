The Home Front: An arson string in Longmont torches 6 cars and a dumpster

“The sight of Edmee Knight’s Subaru Outback ablaze in the driveway of her Longmont house wasn’t a dream,” reports The Longmont Times-Call. “The fire that torched the car before the sun rose Monday was one in a string of seven cases — initially thought to be six — in the central part of the city that Longmont police are now investigating as arson, Cmdr. Joel Post said. He said investigators have brought in an arson-trained police dog to work to develop leads and find evidence in the case, as officials are on high alert.”

“Questions about potential changes in American health care took the spotlight during a Monday tele-town hall with Rep. Scott Tipton,” reports The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent. “The congressman hosted a similar phone-in conference with constituents in March, but since then Tipton voted in favor of the American Health Care Act, helping the repeal and replace effort pass the Republican-dominated House of Representatives in May. The congressman said he is waiting to see what further changes the GOP health care bill undergoes in the Senate. And he repeatedly stressed that reports of people losing Medicaid coverage due to the GOP bill are wrong.”

“A 26-year-old man who police say stabbed another man in the back Sunday at the Greeley Mall never gave a reason for the stabbing, and made multiple disoriented statements, including threats against white people, according to some witnesses,” reports The Greeley Tribune. “According to an affidavit for his arrest, Felipe Vigil, 26, stabbed Steven Matta, 31, with a knife as Matta and his 22-year-old girlfriend walked through the mall’s common area near the Journeys store. Doctors later described Matta as lucky, the affidavit stated, because the knife did not cut into Matta’s spine. He was in good condition later Sunday.”

“Four Grand Junction men arrested in connection with a home burglary and arson earlier this month are suspected members of the Satan’s Disciples gang, an organization that prosecutors Monday confirmed is suspected of involvement with the murder of a 20-year-old man in December,” reports The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

“Taft Avenue will be reduced to two lanes just north of Eighth Street through November as a contractor replaces the bridge over the Barnes Ditch and widens the road from Gard Place to 11th Street,” reports The Loveland Reporter-Herald. The $1.7 million project includes a new bridge that is 35 feet wider than the existing one, which was widened to its current size in the 1970s, a center turn lane and 7.5-foot sidewalks as well as bike lanes on both sides of Taft Avenue, explained Shawn Fetzer, civil engineer with the city of Loveland.”

“Colorado State University’s long-awaited medical center opened Monday, and the first students sought care as construction crews added the final touches,” reports The Coloradoan in Fort Collins. The $59 million, 113,000-square-foot facility at the intersection of College Avenue and Prospect Road aims to consolidate student medical, counseling and health education and prevention services in one building — as well as offer services to faculty, staff and community members.”

“Boulder County transportation officials unveiled plans Monday night to help ameliorate the Arapahoe Road corridor’s intensifying traffic as leaders brace for decades of future growth,” reports The Boulder Daily Camera. “Plans to improve the thoroughfare, specifically the section from 75th Street to U.S. 287 that has plagued commuters traveling between Boulder and Lafayette, include widening intersections by adding an additional lane in each direction, Boulder County Long Range Planner Marc Ambrosi said. But that’s down the road; a complete overhaul of the junction wouldn’t begin until the mid-2020s, officials said.”

“The proliferation of moose in Colorado after state-run reintroductions to boost hunting and tourism is leading to more conflicts with people, dramatizing the challenges of coexistence with wildlife when there’s a significant size gap,” reports The Denver Post. “Broomfield police grappled with this Monday when residents dialed 911 to report a moose browsing near the Boulder Turnpike and at the FlatIron Crossing mall. Police surrounded the bull at sunrise as it lay in grass and nibbled on trees near the Men’s Wearhouse store. That moose had been caught before — on Father’s Day in Arvada — and was relocated to Larimer County.”

“Thirteen months after his legacy was rocked by allegations of corruption, embattled ex-Sheriff Terry Maketa is getting his day in court,” reports The Gazette in Colorado Springs. “But are prosecutors ready to hold up their end? The former Republican powerbroker is due for a two-week trial in 4th Judicial District Court with that open question swirling in the background, fueled by recent disclosures. In May, one of two 18th Judicial District attorneys assigned to prosecute Maketa unexpectedly resigned, creating what his co-counsel called an “impossible” burden on the team and leading a judge to approve a monthlong trial postponement.”