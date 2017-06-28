Wiretap: While GOP stuck in bid to repeal Obamacare, Dems moving on to single-payer
While Republicans are stuck trying to repeal Obamacare, unable to even get the latest Trumpcare bill onto the Senate floor, Democrats are moving away from Obama’s signature plan and inching toward what they’ve long hoped for — a true single-payer plan. Via Vox.
In tossing out the ultimate threat to his Republican colleagues, Mitch McConnell warns that if they can’t repeal and replace Obamacare, they may have to — gasp — negotiate with Democrats to fix the problem. You may ask: Why would that be so bad? It’s a very good question. Via New York magazine.
In the closing days, a group of governors launched an attack on Donald Trump’s attempt to repeal Obamacare. As the Senate Republicans were lost in disarray, John Hickenlooper — yes, Colorado’s own Hick — was leading the way, along with Ohio Republican John Kasich, to try to broker a bipartisan solution. We may never see bipartisanship in Washington again, but we also may never see Trumpcare. Via The New York Times.
The ambitious Republican agenda, which includes slashing taxes and rewriting the entire tax code, can’t go anywhere until Republicans either pass a new health care plan or risk whatever credibility they have left by giving up on healthcare altogether. Via The New Yorker.
From The National Review: If Republicans can’t find a way to pass healthcare legislation, they’d make it clear to anyone paying attention that they’re not ready to govern.
George F. Will predicts that “repeal and replace” will turn into “tweak and move on.” And Barack Obama will eventually be proven right, he says, when he likened Obamacare to “a starter home.” Via The Washington Post.
If there’s one lesson that Trump could learn from the GOP healthcare debacle, in which the majority party once again can’t put together a majority vote, it’s that too many Republican senators just aren’t afraid of him. Via The Washington Post.
CNN has to retract a Trump-Russia story and the twitter-in-chief, looking for some kind of victory, took a full swipe at FAKE news. Meanwhile, deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lectured the press for CNN’s mistake while publicly pumping James O’Keefe’s latest video. Via The New York Times.
We don’t know whether the Trump campaign had anything to do with Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign, but we do know that the Trump presidency has aligned perfectly with everything Vladimir Putin could have possibly hoped for. Via The Atlantic.
Richard L. Hasen: If you’re having doubts, it’s fair to say that there’s at least one promise that Trump has definitely kept. In no time at all, Neil Gorsuch, as touted, has established himself as very much the new Antonin Scalia. Via The Los Angeles Times.
Will Bunch: It’s time for journalists to stop just complaining about the no-camera rules at most White House briefings. It’s time to turn on the freaking lights. Via The Philadelphia Daily News.
Photo by Michael Fleshman, via Flickr: Creative Commons
Just enter your email address below.
Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.
Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.
1 Comment
Leave a Response
KEEP IN TOUCH
EVENTS
Dance like independent media depends on it!
We at The Indy aren’t big on rubber chicken dinners. But we love to dance. Join us on the evening of Friday, July 14th to […]Read More
THE BLOGS
The Home Front: Pension tension in Colorado
“Colorado’s three largest public pension funds now have about a 40 percent chance of running out of money in the coming decades, putting the Public […]Read More
Fake news at CNN? Apparently so, as three CNN journalists Thomas Frank, Eric Lichtblau, and Lex Haris have left the network after a Thursday article proved to be bogus. The article suggested Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci was tied to a Russian investment fund, Via lifezette.com
http://www.lifezette.com/polizette/fake-news-meltdown-at-cnn-retractions-resignations-and-outbursts/
What happens when Trump Derangement Syndrome invades cable TV news? Ask CNN. As Michael Goodwin points out, “the Obama administration did nothing about Vladimir Putin’s attempt to interfere in the 2016 election even though the White House knew about it for months.” Via The New York Post.
http://nypost.com/2017/06/27/the-media-will-do-anything-to-bash-trump-and-now-theyre-hurting/
The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the GOP health bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured by 2026. In 2013 the CBO also estimated that 24 million people would be on the exchanges by 2017. Only 9.5 million are enrolled today. Via Investors Business Daily
http://www.investors.com/politics/commentary/cbo-gets-obamacare-reform-estimates-wrong-again/
Latino support for President Trump outperformed expectations largely due to their not accepted the mainstream media narrative that our president was an anti-Mexican racist. Via Commentary
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2017/06/26/why_trump_is_earning_latino_support_134288.html
Planned Parenthood lost $730,000 backing Jon Ossoff in the Georgia 6th district special Congressional election. This came on the heels of losing $30 million backing Hillary Clinton. Via The Washington Examiner.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/the-story-behind-planned-parenthoods-big-bad-investment-in-jon-ossoff/article/2626916
Frank Rich says given time and a second term President Trump will end up just like President Nixon. But he didn’t say exactly how much time. Via The New York Times.
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2017/06/frank-rich-nixon-trump-and-how-a-presidency-ends.html
Seems like yesterday when Democrats assured voters that an inevitable and unstoppable demographic wave would lead liberalism to a generational advantage. Today, well, not so much. Via The Atlantic.
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2017/07/whats-wrong-with-the-democrats/528696/
Want to know what happens when government can’t pay its bills because of out of control spending? Well, watch Illinois. So says a Chicago Tribune editorial.
http://www.chicagotribune.com/news/opinion/editorials/ct-new-york-chicago-illinois-bankruptcy-edit-0625-20170623-story.html