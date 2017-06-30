What Trumpcare would mean to Coloradans. Hint: It’s bad

A new set of numbers released today by the Urban Institute show just how big the impact of the Better Care Reconciliation Act, aka Trumpcare, would be on Coloradans.

The numbers out today from the Washington, D.C.-based Institute show that 575,000 Coloradans would lose health care coverage in Colorado under Trumpcare by 2022. That’s an increase, according to the Institute, of 134 percent over the existing uninsured population.

The news doesn’t get any better.

The Institute’s report, issued today, said that 387,000 adult Coloradans, or about 11.5 percent of the state’s population, lack health insurance under the system in place, the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. That number would zoom to 858,000, a population that includes both adults on private insurance and those on Medicaid. And the hit to Colorado’s federal funding for Medicaid would be nearly $4 billion, almost certainly another huge hit on hospitals, especially rural ones.

There are 14 states that will be hit hard by Trumpcare and that also have at least one Republican senator, according to a tweet today from Bill Galston of the Brookings Institute. That includes Colorado and its junior Sen. Cory Gardner of Yuma, who is one of 13 senators tasked with coming up with the Senate’s version of Trumpcare.

The state ranks fourth out of those 14 states on the number of people who would lose their health insurance under Trumpcare. Gardner has not said how he would vote on the bill and has not scheduled town halls to hear from constituents or respond to media questions, including those from The Colorado Independent. Calls for comment to his Washington, D.C. and Denver offices were not returned.

14 states that expanded Medicaid under Obamacare have at least one Republican senator. Here's how the Senate bill would affect their states. pic.twitter.com/wLR970rvFc — Bill Galston (@BillGalston) June 29, 2017

The namesake of the Republican healthcare plan today tweeted that Congress could just as well repeal Obamacare and replace it sometime in the future.

If Republican Senators are unable to pass what they are working on now, they should immediately REPEAL, and then REPLACE at a later date! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

Photo of U.S. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., via his YouTube channel