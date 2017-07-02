EVENT: What about the Taser? A conversation about the Marvin Booker case
Marvin Booker died seven years ago this month at the hands of officers at the Denver jail. But serious questions linger about the authenticity of the homicide weapon that the City and County of Denver produced as evidence in one of its most notorious excessive force cases.
Join The Colorado Independent for a conversation with the Booker family about their lack of closure in the case. We’ve invited Denver’s Safety Manager Stephanie O’Malley to discuss why the evidence doesn’t match the facts of Marvin’s killing. And we’ve invited Denver DA Beth McCann, whom the Bookers have asked for a criminal investigation into the city’s handling of the evidence.
The conversation will be televised before a live studio audience and will start promptly at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 10th. Tickets are free and available here, but seating is limited. We ask that you arrive at the studio by 6:50 and be seated by 7:00. A reception with the Bookers and, hopefully, city officials will follow.
Please join the conversation about this unresolved chapter in Denver’s history.
