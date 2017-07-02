The Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 7: There’s something fishy going on with that Taser

On July 9, 2010, 56-year-old Marvin Booker was arrested on an outstanding warrant for drug possession. As he waited in the booking area into the wee hours of the morning, he took his shoes off. When his name was finally called, he walked sock-footed to the booking desk. But when he turned back to pick up his shoes, things went awry. A deputy grabbed him. He swung his arms and resisted. Officers wrestled him to the ground and put him in a sleeper hold. Then, Seargeant Carrie Rodriguez shocked him with a taser. Minutes later, he was dead.

This week, editor Susan Greene reported on a shocking accusation from Booker’s family: that the Taser used in the killing of Marvin Booker was switched out for a different one — not once, but twice.

Listen below: