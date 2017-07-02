The Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 7: There’s something fishy going on with that Taser

Staff Report
July 02, 2017 Criminal Justice No Comments
The Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 7: There’s something fishy going on with that Taser

On July 9, 2010, 56-year-old Marvin Booker was arrested on an outstanding warrant for drug possession. As he waited in the booking area into the wee hours of the morning, he took his shoes off. When his name was finally called, he walked sock-footed to the booking desk. But when he turned back to pick up his shoes, things went awry. A deputy grabbed him. He swung his arms and resisted. Officers wrestled him to the ground and put him in a sleeper hold. Then, Seargeant Carrie Rodriguez shocked him with a taser. Minutes later, he was dead.

This week, editor Susan Greene reported on a shocking accusation from Booker’s family: that the Taser used in the killing of Marvin Booker was switched out for a different one — not once, but twice.

Listen below:

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Staff Report

Because no one wants to take the blame. "But that's socialism!" "I know, right!"
tips@coloradoindependent.com | @CoIndependent

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>