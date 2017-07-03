The Home Front: ‘Goat yoga’ comes to Colorado. And one paper says it’s here ‘to namaste’

“Julia MacMonagle dreamed of having a farm since she was 5 years old,” reports The Boulder Daily Camera. “Now, her dream is a reality and she runs the 15-acre Mother Ranch north of Longmont complete with horses, sheep, donkeys, dogs, chickens and goats. The goats are especially important because she uses them to offer goat yoga, a trendy form of yoga that is exactly what it sounds like. ‘It’s a big gigglefest,’ MacMonagle said, showing off the fenced-in, shaded area where a yoga teacher offers classes. Instead of rubber mats, the ground is covered in soft stall shavings and the walls are decorated with chalkboard paint and party lights.”

“For Charles Barnett, 92, the possibility of losing coverage for his 89-year-old wife’s care at a Colorado Springs nursing home is unfathomable,” reports The Gazette in Colorado Springs. “A stroke left her unable to walk and without the use of her left hand, unexpectedly leaving them in dire financial straits. ‘If Medicaid were not picking up most of the bill, I could not afford it,’ Barnett said. ‘And I couldn’t take her home, because I couldn’t take care of her. We’d be out on the street.’ When Medicaid was conceived in 1965 as part of former President Lyndon B. Johnson’s anti-poverty push known as the ‘Great Society,’ it was intended to help the most vulnerable – impoverished children and seniors and people with disabilities. Now, they are among the most vulnerable as congressional Republicans seek to scrap former President Barack Obama’s health law.”

“For its first two months, a Denver Police Department use-of-force advisory board has been fraught with tension that has included concerns about police manipulating the group, complaints about unorganized leaders, disagreements over where to meet and even name calling among participants,” reports The Denver Post. “Things got so bad in June the board took a week’s hiatus to cool off, four participants told The Denver Post. One issue that added to the strain — the police department’s decision to hire Lamar Sims, a former Denver senior chief deputy district attorney who spent more than 25 years investigating police shootings, as a facilitator.”

“A slew of new downtown Glenwood Springs retail shops, including a bit of local business history, could be a short-term gamble that pays off in the long run,” reports The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent. “Recently, the vacated former Summit Canyon Mountaineering space at the northeast corner of Eighth and Grand became home to a familiar name from Glenwood’s past. Building owner Billy Bullock and his siblings settled on the family name for the new western wear and handmade leather home furnishings store.”

“Police have arrested two teens accused of going on a crime spree and setting fires with fireworks in the middle of the night,” reports The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. “A man who was sleeping inside the van escaped the burning vehicle with minor injuries, according to police. The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. and firefighters extinguished the blaze that had fully engulfed the van, which was the man’s home, said Fire Department spokeswoman Ellis Thompson-Ellis. The series of fires, which police say are connected, continued west on North Avenue,” the paper reports.

“Two people have died after separate officer-involved shootings in Larimer County in north-central Colorado, marking four fatal officer-involved shootings in the state in 48 hours,” reports the AP in a wire story in The Longmont Times-Call. “A man was killed by law enforcement officers who responded to a report of a man threatening someone Saturday night near the campus of Colorado State University. Campus police were first to respond, followed by Fort Collins officers. The man was armed with some type of weapon, and several officers fired shots, police said. His name has not been released.”

“Fort Collins has put the brakes on a program aimed at giving residents more control over parking in their neighborhoods,” reports The Coloradoan in Fort Collins. “At the direction of City Council, expansion of the Residential Parking Permit Program, or RP3, is on hold while data about its impacts are collected. The permit program began in 2013 with a single pilot zone on Spring Court, which is south of Prospect Road along College Avenue. It currently covers 10 zones, primarily around CSU and downtown, where residents struggled to find on-street parking near their homes because of traffic spillover from campus and major employers.”

“The Mill Creek fire north of Hayden in California Park near Pilot Knob is at zero containment, but there was limited growth Sunday,” reports The Steamboat Pilot. The fire grew to about 140 acres Sunday after burning 116 acres Saturday. “We’ve had 85 people up here fighting this fire,” Routt County Sheriff Garrett Wiggins said early Sunday evening. “It’s gotten a little erratic on us in the past couple of hours. We’re starting to get a little wind and embers floating around.” The fear was that those embers would start other fires.”

“The Loveland City Council will have the opportunity Wednesday to help the Housing Authority start the ball rolling on 90 new units of affordable housing for senior citizens,” reports The Loveland Reporter-Herald.

“A death sentence isn’t typically the penalty for breaking and entering, but that may be the punishment for a few bears around La Plata County in an unusually active season for human-bear conflicts. Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman Joe Lewandowski said four traps have been set to capture a handful of bears that have exhibited aggressive behavior, mostly breaking into homes in Rafter J and Edgemont Ranchsubdivisions,” reports The Durango Herald.