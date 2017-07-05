Wiretap: Trump faces first big international test in North Korea — where all the options are bad

The easy part was confirming that North Korea’s missile launch was an ICBM, a missile capable of reaching as far as Alaska. The next step for North Korea — a missile that could reach the American mainland — now seems well in reach. The question is what Donald Trump — who tweeted back in January that that “won’t happen” — can do about it. And the problem, as past presidents have learned, is that the options are extremely limited. Via The New York Times.

There may be no good options in dealing with North Korea, writes Mark Bowden in The Atlantic, but some options are far worse than others.

An early reaction from Trump: According to The Guardian, he spent his day at one of his golf clubs mocking North Korea on Twitter.

As a rule, Republicans are hiding from their constituents over the Fourth of July break. The New York Times tracks down Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner, who has yet to hold in a town hall in the Trump era, in his hometown of Yuma playing on his front lawn with his kids on July 3rd. On the Fourth, as parades littered the state, he was nowhere to be seen.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump promised to strike a “great deal” someday with Vladimir Putin. As Trump heads to the G-20 for his first meeting with Putin, it’s hard to see how he can afford to strike any kind of deal, great or otherwise. Via The Washington Post.

Carl Hiaasen: It’s time we turn our thoughts to understanding the needs of the ultra-rich and the ultra-healthy. Whoever designed the Republican healthcare bill certainly did. Via The Miami Herald.

Victor Davis Hanson: Here’s the right-wing intellectual pundit to defend Trump’s Twitter habits and suggest that Trump is smarter than most people, certainly most liberals, think he is. Via American Greatness.

Lawrence Wright writes in The New Yorker that Texas is America’s future. And if true that Texas is our political bellwether, that’s even worse than you might imagine.

Why this female sports owner — of the WNBA’s Seattle Storm — decided to put her franchise directly in the middle of America’s political storms by promising to donate $5 to Planned Parenthood for every ticket sold for a game on July 18th. Via Politico.

This is the story where the picture is worth many thousands of words. The state beaches are shut down, and there’s Chris Christie lounging in his beach chair on his state-owned private beach with his family and friends. What would Bruce say? Via The (North Jersey) Record.

Photo by U.S. Department of Defense, via Flickr: Creative Commons