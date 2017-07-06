We have a $25,000 matching grant. Give today!

Susan Greene
July 06, 2017 Donate No Comments
We have a $25,000 matching grant. Give today!

Tired of reading about elected officials pushing journalists around? Me, too.

Help fortify our newsroom. Help us do our work.

Two generous supporters of The Colorado Independent are offering a $25,000 dollar-for-dollar match for every tax-deductible contribution made to our nonprofit newsroom. Their offer lasts until Friday, July 14th – the night of our annual dance shindig at The Mercury Cafe.

Please help keep our reporters shining light on issues the establishment media ignores. Give today.

Thanks,

– The management

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Susan Greene

A recovering newspaper journalist and Pulitzer finalist. Her criminal justice reporting includes “Trashing the Truth,” with Miles Moffeit, and “The Gray Box.”
susan@coloradoindependent.com | 720-295-8006 | @greeneindenver

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>