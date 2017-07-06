We have a $25,000 matching grant. Give today!

Tired of reading about elected officials pushing journalists around? Me, too.

Help fortify our newsroom. Help us do our work.

Two generous supporters of The Colorado Independent are offering a $25,000 dollar-for-dollar match for every tax-deductible contribution made to our nonprofit newsroom. Their offer lasts until Friday, July 14th – the night of our annual dance shindig at The Mercury Cafe.

Please help keep our reporters shining light on issues the establishment media ignores. Give today.

Thanks,

– The management