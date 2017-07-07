Disability rights activist Carrie Ann Lucas throwing her hat into the political ring

Disability rights activist and attorney Carrie Ann Lucas today announced that she will be running for Town Board in her hometown of Windsor, saying that she intends to focus on managing the booming northern Colorado community’s growth.

Lucas was among the 10 protesters from the Denver-based ADAPT disability rights group arrested last week after a 59-hour sit-in at Sen. Cory Gardner’s Denver office. During the sit-in, she used Facebook to livestream from inside the office. That “Camp Gardner” livestream now has over 359,000 views. Lucas is the founder of the nonprofit Disabled Parents Rights, and practices juvenile law. She has a degenerative neuromuscular disease.

Lucas, 45, told The Colorado Independent that she just finished a six-month training with Emerge Colorado, an organization that seeks and trains women to run for office. That training, she says, has given her “that toolbox, that support, and the networking to make [running for office] possible … it really is the power of women to change the world.”

Windsor’s population increased roughly 22 percent between 2010 and 2016 when it was about 23,000 people, according to U.S. Census data and shows no sign of slowing. The election for Windsor’s sixth Town Board member will be held in April.