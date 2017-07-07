The Indy Weekly Podcast: Why this lawyer would rather go to jail than “die without Medicaid”
Longtime disability rights advocate Carrie Ann Lucas is a dedicated activist, but she usually avoids risking arrest — she is, after all, an attorney.
That changed last week, when Lucas and nine other ADAPT disability rights protesters found themselves carted off to jail after a multi-day sit-in at Sen. Cory Gardner’s office. Protesters had vowed not to leave the office until Gardner pledged to vote against the Republican Senate proposal to replace the Affordable Care Act. They were ultimately charged with trespassing and held for more than 30 hours.
Lucas sat down with host Kelsey Ray to talk about Medicaid cuts, tracking down Sen. Gardner and why some fights are worth getting handcuffed over.
