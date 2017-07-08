GUEST POST: Wayne Williams’ missed opportunity
The real problem is not voter fraud, it’s how few people vote
NOTE: The Colorado Independent occasionally runs guest posts from government officials, local experts and concerned citizens on a variety of topics. These posts are meant to provide diverse perspectives and do not represent the views of The Independent. To pitch a guest post, please contact tips@coloradoindependent.com.
On June 28, Secretaries of State across the country received a letter from the Presidential Commission on Election Integrity seeking information about their state’s voters. Many secretaries responded harshly to the request, but not Colorado’s Wayne Williams.
Indeed, he was one of only three Secretaries of State that praised the request. Williams said he “was very glad” the Commission was seeking such information before making any decisions. Williams received quite a bit of backlash on his position and decided to call a press conference to explain matters.
“I’m only providing that information which is publicly available,” Williams said, as if this would calm our fears of voter suppression and intimidation.
Secretary Williams misses the point— and he missed an opportunity. This was his chance to call out this Commission for, as Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes put it, “at best a waste of taxpayer money and at worst an attempt to legitimize voter suppression efforts across the country.”
Indeed, we have heard of people un-registering so that their information is not transferred to the Commission. Also, Pro Publica is reporting that the Commission intends to cross check state voter rolls with all other states and with federal databases to look for voter registration fraud. Of course, being registered in two states – like the daughter and son-in-law of the President – is not voter fraud. This cross check undoubtedly will result in false positives that will take time to unravel and in the meantime embolden the claims of those who love to traffic in conspiracy theories.
Secretary Williams also missed the opportunity to talk about a seriously pressing and REAL voting issue. In a good year, nearly half of eligible voters fail to vote. They are unregistered or otherwise fail to make it to the polls. As we mark 241 years of “independence” and celebrate our democracy, we should turn our attention to getting the tens of millions of Americans who don’t vote, registered and to the polls so they can express their views at the ballot box.
I wish this Commission would spend its time on this issue, strengthening our democracy instead of threatening it.
Denise Maes is the public policy director of the ACLU of Colorado.
Photo by justgrimes via Fickr:Creative Commons
Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.
Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.
1 Comment
Leave a Response
KEEP IN TOUCH
EVENTS
We have a $25,000 matching grant. Give today!
Tired of reading about elected officials pushing journalists around? Me, too. Help fortify our newsroom. Help us do our work. Two generous supporters of The […]Read More
THE BLOGS
In Colorado, ‘confusion,’ ‘hysteria,’ and voters unregistering at some local election offices
Earlier this week, in the office of Boulder’s election division, workers were keeping a tally on sticky notes when voters started calling to cancel their […]Read More
Excellent article, Denise. Now the readers need a list of actions to take, short-term as well as long-term, to try to give Williams some understanding of what’s really going on and what his conscience should be telling him. Then we might be able to give him some backbone???