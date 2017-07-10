LISTEN: Why Marvin Booker’s family is alleging a coverup in their son’s death

Kelsey Ray
July 10, 2017
Marvin Booker died seven years ago this month at the hands of officers at the Denver jail. But serious questions linger about the authenticity of the homicide weapon that the City and County of Denver produced as evidence in one of its most notorious excessive force cases.

Tonight, The Colorado Independent is hosting a televised conversation with the Booker family about their lack of closure in the case. Join us at 7 p.m. in the studio of Denver Open Media, 700 Kalamath St. in Denver. Admission is free, but seating is limited — please reserve your ticket in advance here.

But first, let Editor Susan Green bring you up to speed on this seven-year-old case — and the Booker family’s latest allegations — in this episode of the Indy Weekly Podcast.

