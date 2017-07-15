Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 9: More than 3,000 Coloradans have unregistered to vote

Staff Report
July 15, 2017 Just In No Comments
Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 9: More than 3,000 Coloradans have unregistered to vote

Two weeks ago, reporter Corey Hutchins broke the news that President Donald Trump’s voter fraud task force had demanded that Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams turn over the personal information of registered voters.

Since then, thousands of Coloradans — 3,394, to be exact — have cancelled their voter registration. Hundreds more have chosen to become “confidential” voters, a classification reserved for those who fear for their safety. And the task force has now extended indefinitely its deadline to turn in the information, leaving those who unregistered with the intention to soon get back on the voter rolls in limbo.

On this week’s episode, host Kelsey Ray catches up with Corey to hear more about the “confusion” and “hysteria” that has followed Trump’s task force — and where things could be headed from here.

 

Photo credit: Adam Levine, Creative Commons, Flickr

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Staff Report

Because no one wants to take the blame. "But that's socialism!" "I know, right!"
tips@coloradoindependent.com | @CoIndependent

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>