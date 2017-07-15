Indy Weekly Podcast, Episode 9: More than 3,000 Coloradans have unregistered to vote
Two weeks ago, reporter Corey Hutchins broke the news that President Donald Trump’s voter fraud task force had demanded that Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams turn over the personal information of registered voters.
Since then, thousands of Coloradans — 3,394, to be exact — have cancelled their voter registration. Hundreds more have chosen to become “confidential” voters, a classification reserved for those who fear for their safety. And the task force has now extended indefinitely its deadline to turn in the information, leaving those who unregistered with the intention to soon get back on the voter rolls in limbo.
On this week’s episode, host Kelsey Ray catches up with Corey to hear more about the “confusion” and “hysteria” that has followed Trump’s task force — and where things could be headed from here.
