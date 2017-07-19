We did it!!!
We at The Indy send a delighted thank you to our readers who were able to make Friday night’s fundraiser at the Mercury Café! It was a blast.
For those of you who couldn’t make it, the highlight was probably the rousing, infectious whirlwind of the hora, Colorado style.
We send a huge thank you, too, to all of you who donated as part of our matching grant! That of course includes all you dancin’ fools.
We are thrilled to announce that, thanks to your support, we met our $25,000 goal — meaning we raised more than $50,000 for our nonprofit newsroom.
If you didn’t get a chance to donate during our matching grant, it’s not too late to support us.
We’re proud to be a part of such an engaged community that knows the value of independent news, and we’re grateful for your part in helping us grow our small but mighty newsroom.
