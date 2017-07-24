The Indy’s Corey Hutchins talks about The Colorado Voter Backlash On Devil’s Advocate

Colorado Independent journalist Corey Hutchins sat down with reporter Ernest Luning of ColoradoPolitics.com and host Jon Caldara, president of the Libertarian-leaning Independence Institute, to talk about voting issues in Colorado on the PBS show Devil’s Advocate this week.

The three discussed how roughly 4,000 voters in Colorado have voluntarily taken themselves off the rolls in recent weeks following a request for voter information by a task force set up by President Donald Trump.

Find out why— and why the think tank president is happy to hear it— by watching the clip below: