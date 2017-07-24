The Indy’s Corey Hutchins talks about The Colorado Voter Backlash On Devil’s Advocate

Staff Report
July 24, 2017 Just In No Comments
The Indy’s Corey Hutchins talks about The Colorado Voter Backlash On Devil’s Advocate

Colorado Independent journalist Corey Hutchins sat down with reporter Ernest Luning of ColoradoPolitics.com and host Jon Caldara, president of the Libertarian-leaning Independence Institute, to talk about voting issues in Colorado on the PBS show Devil’s Advocate this week.

The three discussed how roughly 4,000 voters in Colorado have voluntarily taken themselves off the rolls in recent weeks following a request for voter information by a task force set up by President Donald Trump.

Find out why— and why the think tank president is happy to hear it— by watching the clip below:

 

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Staff Report

Because no one wants to take the blame. "But that's socialism!" "I know, right!"
tips@coloradoindependent.com | @CoIndependent

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>