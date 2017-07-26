From ‘This is about bigotry’ to ‘I agree’ with Trump, Colorado reacts to the transgender military ban

“I plan on continuing to serve until someone tells me I can’t.”

With Donald Trump’s hopes for a health care overhaul smoldering in Washington and a narrative of Republican dysfunction wafting from the beltway, the president was quickly able to change the conversation.

It came in a string of tweets early Wednesday morning.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

“The decision reversed a policy initially approved by the Defense Department under President Barack Obama, which was still under final review, that would allow transgender individuals to openly serve in the military,” CNN reported. “Defense Secretary James Mattis announced last month that he was delaying enactment of the plan to begin allowing transgender individuals to join the US military.”

About 15,000 transgender servicemen and women across the country currently serve in the military in some capacity.

Reaction to the news in Colorado was swift— and not all of the state’s Republican delegation are on the same page.

Republican Congressman Ken Buck of Windsor, who in 2008 became the first district attorney in the nation to prosecute the killing of a transgender woman as a hate crime, appeared to disagree with Trump.

“America needs a military comprised of patriots willing to sacrifice for this country,” Buck said in a statement to The Denver Post. “Any American who is physically and emotionally qualified should be allowed to serve.”

Buck has quietly been whipping Republicans on the House floor – for literally years – on their support for trans rights. Unsung hero. — Tyler Sandberg (@wtylersandberg) July 26, 2017

Buck’s position is at odds with Colorado Springs-area Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn, who said, “I agree with the president’s decision.” There are “too many unanswered medical, housing, readiness, and deployment questions to allow the previous policies of the Obama administration to continue,” Lamborn said. “Our military must remain focused on fighting and winning conflicts and wars, any other considerations must remain secondary.”

Also in Colorado Springs, Staff Sgt. Patricia King, the first openly transgender soldier serving at the Army’s Fort Carson base wondered if she had just been “fired on Twitter.”

She told her local newspaper, The Gazette, that she’s been serving her country honorably for 18 years, and, “I plan on continuing to serve until someone tells me I can’t.”

Joshua Block, senior staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union’s LGBT and HIV Project told NBC the ACLU “is examining all of our options on how to fight this.”

Military rules and regulations allow trans people to serve their country. Even the commander-in-chief cannot change those via Twitter. — ACLU National (@ACLU) July 26, 2017

The new policy united Colorado’s two U.S. senators, a Democrat and a Republican.

“Our commander-in-chief should not ban Americans who are qualified to serve in our military and are willing to risk their lives for our country,” said Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet. “This is an obvious attempt to distract from the Republicans’ disastrous debate on health care.”

Meanwhile, his GOP counterpart, Cory Gardner, said, “Anyone who wants to serve in our military and is capable and willing should be able to do so.”

Sen. Gardner on Trump's tweet on transgender Americans in the military: "I don't agree with the president" — Tara Golshan (@t_golshan) July 26, 2017

Boulder-area Democratic Congressman Jared Polis, who is running for governor had this to say:

Trump makes our military weaker by arbitrarily kicking out high-performing soldiers based solely on gender identityhttps://t.co/JMurtKXUWl — Jared Polis (@jaredpolis) July 26, 2017

“This bigoted decision won’t make us any safer,” said Denver Democratic Congresswoman Diana DeGette. “Other countries have transgender service members – in fact, Israel has had them for years. Those serving in and out of uniform on behalf of the United States now will have to leave or keep secrets that put them at risk. This edict forces America backward, well before the questionable days of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,’ to the unjust era when service members stayed in the closet to avoid being persecuted or purged.”

She added:

Stunned that @POTUS would treat #transgender Americans who want to serve our country in this way. This is about bigotry, not safety. https://t.co/ophwdrx4Ic — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) July 26, 2017

Democratic Congressman Ed Perlmutter of Arvada said Trump’s decision “amounts to discrimination against brave soldiers trying to serve their country” and called it “wrong.”

