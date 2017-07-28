Colorado will be home to The Center on American Politics

So, here’s a Trumpillion dollar question: What the hell happened in the 2016 presidential election?

Seeking answers to that is a new political institution called The Center on American Politics at The University of Denver. Launched this month and led by political scientist Seth Masket— you might know him on Twitter as SMOTUS— the Center also counts psychology prof Leanne ten Brinke and economics professor Juan Carlos Lopez as affiliates.

Here’s what the Center hopes to do:

Over the course of the coming academic year, Masket’s research will focus on interpreting what happened in the 2016 election and what that could mean for future elections. ten Brinke will investigate the relationship between social inequality and acceptance of Machiavellian leadership styles through a series of psychological studies, while Lopez will focus on examining economic inequality and its impact on the availability of social services, with a particular emphasis on the Rust Belt cities. The center will also host a variety of panels and events to tackle upcoming election seasons.

The center will be unique to the region, Masket said this week. DU hosted the first presidential debate in 2012, and the university funded about a year of programming leading up to that with star-power speakers and journalists dropping by the campus for talks and events. Masket thought why not just do that all the time? “Obviously the 2016 election did help my case,” he said. I bet! He said to expect programming around the 2018 congressional elections and upcoming legislative sessions. Also look out for some kind of joint event with the new center and the Library of Congress where Masket is about to embark on a fellowship.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel got a big shoutout in The New Yorkerthis week

One of the perks of having a New Yorker staff writer living in Colorado is unique coverage of our state’s politics in the national press. That was on display this week in an in-depth story by Peter Hessler titled “How Donald Trump is transforming rural America.” The piece is set in Grand Junction, and Hessler’s take is quite different from perhaps anything else I’ve read in the genre that could be called Reporter in Trumplandia. Usually such a story follows this track: A journalist treks to Trump country and checks in on supporters to see if they still support the president given the latest fresh scandal only to find— surprise!— they do. Such coverage has been satirized in The Washington Post and even turned into something of a social media meme.

Hessler’s New Yorker story is much different. Instead of focusing on whether some rural Trump fans are still fanning or whether the president’s policies are affecting the locals, Hessler zoomed in on how Trump’s tone is being reflected in local behavior. Much of the piece also deals with the local newspaper, The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel, and how TrumpLife is buffeting its publisher and reporters. Hessler recounts the saga of publisher Jay Seaton’s aborted lawsuit threat against a Trump-supporting state senator who called The Sentinel “fake news,” but he also tells of Sentinel reporter Erin McIntyre describing her personal reaction to a local rally on Facebook and how doing so led to “attacks by Trump supporters” that were “so vicious that she feared for her safety.”

Here’s some more Sentinel news from the piece:

During the election season, it’s common for some people to cancel their subscriptions, but last year the Sentinel lost more of them than usual. That’s one of the ironies of the age: the New York Times and the Washington Post, which Trump often attacks by name, have gained subscribers and public standing, while a small institution like the Sentinel has been damaged within its community.

You can read the full New Yorker story here.

Introducing The Denver Post’s new series, ‘Colorado Divide’

One of the reasons the Hessler piece stands up so well is because of where it’s set: A state where sharp contrasts can highlight an urban-rural divide that itself has turned into its own kind of coverage beat. Former Colorado public radio reporter Kirk Siegler is literally on that beat at NPR. And now the state’s largest newspaper is embarking on a series, “Colorado Divide,” that seeks to examine “the issues, values and attitudes that can leave rural and urban residents feeling they live in two Colorados.” Here’s how The Denver Post presents its new project: In the coming months, in a series of stories, photos and videos, The Denver Post will examine many of the issues that cast rural Coloradans in stark contrast with urban centers, and explore the ingrained values and cultural norms that shape responses to the challenges they face. At times, reaction has been particularly pointed. From frustration with regulation of guns and energy to political alienation in a shifting statehouse, rural Colorado was riled to the point in 2013 where 11 counties on the Eastern Plains launched a secession movement. The first installment, which dropped Sunday and was written by reporters Kevin Simpson and Jennifer Brown, was a solid table setter packed with stats and bolstered by individual voices.

Kyle Clark’s ‘Frontier Files’