The Indy’s Marianne Goodland joins 710 KNUS’ Chuck & Julie to talk about the independent ethics commission

Marianne Goodland
July 29, 2017 Just In No Comments
The Indy’s Marianne Goodland joins 710 KNUS’ Chuck & Julie to talk about the independent ethics commission

On Thursday, the Indy’s Marianne Goodland joined Chuck Bonniwell and Julie Hayden on 710 KNUS to talk about the Independent Ethics Commission: just what is the commission and what does it do? And why is it so secretive?

 

 

Photo credit: Jaymes B via Creative Commons license, Flickr

Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.

Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.



About the Author

Marianne Goodland

has been a political journalist since 1998. She covered the state capitol for the Silver & Gold Record from 1998 to 2009 and for The Colorado Statesman in 2010-11 and 2013-14. Since 2010 she also has covered the General Assembly for newspapers in northeastern Colorado. She was recognized with awards from the Colorado Press Association for feature writing and informational graphics for her work with the Statesman in 2012.

Leave a Response

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>