The Indy’s Marianne Goodland joins 710 KNUS’ Chuck & Julie to talk about the independent ethics commission
On Thursday, the Indy’s Marianne Goodland joined Chuck Bonniwell and Julie Hayden on 710 KNUS to talk about the Independent Ethics Commission: just what is the commission and what does it do? And why is it so secretive?
