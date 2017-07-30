News Poetry: “A Rose for Paris”

–for humanity

A rose for Paris, yes,

left in the balcony

or on a small table

at the corner cafe.

A rose for for Aurora,

for Ferguson, for Chicago,

for sons and daughters

taken in the street or the jail,

the alley or the front yard, near the rose

trellis, without warning.

Place a nosegay on the burning heap

for long-suffering Beirut. And Kenya

(largest exporter of flowers to Europe).

Mumbai. Even lovely Bali, set roses there

named for the color of the sunset.

Litter the streets of east L.A.

with rose petals, as weddings

turn into funerals.

Leave bouquets along the Gaza Strip

and Israel, as many as you can. Fling them

over the border into Jordan. And Yemen.

Plant climbing roses in the ground

where the Twin Towers fell. Where

the Grenfell pyre remains. Let them

reach up, each year, in June. Every

bloom a name with a life attached.

From Damascus, count how many

roses each refugee can carry,

though the flowers of their children

lie curled at the edge of the sea.

How many bouquets would it take to sink

their ships? As for the lost boys of ISIS,

raised without benefit of women,

will there ever be enough roses to go around?

Photo credit: Petteri Sulonen, Creative Commons, Flickr