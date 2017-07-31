The Indy Weekly Podcast: Mythbusting the transgender military “burden”

In a series of three tweets Wednesday, President Donald Trump ordered a ban on transgender military service, citing “tremendous medical costs and disruption” as a rationale for his decision.

In the aftermath, host Kelsey Ray sat down with Emma Shinn, a defense attorney, retired U.S. Marine Captain and transgender woman. Emma retired from the Marines in 2014 and began her transition last year. Today, she has an appointment for her temporary disability retirement list reevaluation, which she hopes will clear her to return to active duty.

In this episode, Emma shares her own story, explains why open trans service is so important and calls the president’s bluff when it comes to the medical costs for transgender service members.

Read Emma’s guest post here.

Photo credit: Alan Levine, Creative Commons, Flickr