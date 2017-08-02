News Poetry: “Scars”

Glioblastoma spreads

like bad legislation.

Another thumb down

on the Senate floor

Another who shouts “No!”

Cameras flash on his brow

the precise incision

no hidden scar, but

those dark sutures

with tender edges well met

No fine thread knits

our body politic together again.

When we heal, if we heal,

jagged keloids will be hard to hide.

