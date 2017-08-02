News Poetry: “Scars”

Karen Douglass
August 01, 2017 Just In 1 Comment
Glioblastoma spreads
like bad legislation.
Another thumb down
on the Senate floor
Another who shouts “No!”
Cameras flash on his brow
the precise incision
no hidden scar, but
those dark sutures
with tender edges well met
No fine thread knits
our body politic together again.
When we heal, if we heal,
jagged keloids will be hard to hide.

 

