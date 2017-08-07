Wiretap: The story we’re being told about immigration in America is, uh, fake history

The story we’re being told about the history of immigration in America by Trump’s apologists — that we’re experiencing a historic flow of unskilled immigrants — is completely wrong. Or at least that’s what American historians tell us. Via Politico.

If you think you might have seen a number of Republicans on the presidential campaign trail, it’s not your imagination. They’re out there, including one vice-president by name of Mike Pence. Yes, there’s a first-term Republican in the Oval Office. But, remember, that president is Donald Trump. Via The New York Times.

By the way, Mike Pence, who must be worried that Trump would read The Times story, says the very suggestion that he has any thoughts about 2020 is disgraceful and offensive. Via The Los Angeles Times.

Yes, Trump’s numbers are historically bad for a president in his first six months. Yes, Trump is even starting to see some cracks in his support from Republicans. But all numbers aren’t the same. And the polling seems to show one critical point in Trump’s favor: In the swing Republican districts, the ones that make a difference in the Electoral College, Trump hasn’t lost anything at all. Via Vox.

David Von Drehle: If Democrats hope to win a major victory in 2018 and recapture the presidency in 2020, they need to forget about the Republicans. And they need to forget about Trump. What they can’t forget about is the voters. Via The Washington Post.

Margaret Sullivan writes in The Washington Post that if John Kelly is to be successful as Trump’s chief of staff, the first, and really important, order of business is do something about the persistent lies coming from the White House.

From The National Review: Is Robert Mueller’s grand jury the first step toward a Trump impeachment? Andrew McCarthy writes that he wouldn’t be at all surprised.

The crushingly hot summer in Europe may or may not be tied to climate change, but sufferers are going beyond science. They’re calling the heat wave “Lucifer.” As one Italian restaurateur explained about a lack of air conditioning, the air is too hot to be conditioned. Via The New York Times.

Bernie Sanders is out there campaigning as hard as ever, mostly with stops in the heartland where he’s trying to sell his version of the Democratic message. But just because he’s campaigning — and still turning out the crowds — doesn’t mean he’s running for president again. Via The New Yorker.

Have smartphones destroyed a generation? Or is that just the kind of disaster scenario we have heard about every generation? In either case, you may find some of the numbers pretty startling. Via The Atlantic.

Photo via National Institutes of Health. Flickr: Creative Commons