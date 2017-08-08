News Poetry: Even the Good Guys Have Blood on their Hands

Art Goodtimes
August 08, 2017 Just In No Comments
One • has • to wonder • if

even • amid • the dangerous
embarrassment • of a show-

boat • bully • as POTUS

if • alone • in his study
Barack’s • night eye • doesn’t

catch • a nightmare • gleam• off

his awards shelf • That he • doesn’t
see • the reflective • trompe l’oeil • of

faces • Young lads • & • old crones

caught • in the unconscious
collateral damage • of the drones

& • annihilated

All • with the wave of
his • signature’s • wand

 

Photo credit: AK Rockefeller, Creative Commons, Flickr 

About the Author

Art Goodtimes

Art Goodtimes is an American poet, farmer and politician in Colorado. Goodtimes was first elected to the San Miguel County Board of Commissioners in 1996 as a Democrat. He switched to the Green Party of Colorado in 1998 and was re-elected in 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012. He is a noted poet and writer of several books and the poet laureate of the Telluride Mushroom Festival. He grew up in California and graduated from San Francisco State Universityin 1970. He has also served as co-chair of the Green Party of Colorado.

