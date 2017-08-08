News Poetry: Even the Good Guys Have Blood on their Hands
One • has • to wonder • if
even • amid • the dangerous
embarrassment • of a show-
boat • bully • as POTUS
if • alone • in his study
Barack’s • night eye • doesn’t
catch • a nightmare • gleam• off
his awards shelf • That he • doesn’t
see • the reflective • trompe l’oeil • of
faces • Young lads • & • old crones
caught • in the unconscious
collateral damage • of the drones
& • annihilated
All • with the wave of
his • signature’s • wand
Photo credit: AK Rockefeller, Creative Commons, Flickr
Thanks for the Goodtimes poem. It’s easy to slam the current POTUS, but it is more important to remember that he just represents a new low in the downward vicious cycle that every president has participated in going back to our failure to take a higher road after 9/11/2001. As POTUS Rex rattles the nuclear sabre today, one wonders how low this vicious cycle can go before it bottoms out, if ever….
– George Sibley, Gunnison