News Poetry: Even the Good Guys Have Blood on their Hands

One • has • to wonder • if

even • amid • the dangerous

embarrassment • of a show-

boat • bully • as POTUS

if • alone • in his study

Barack’s • night eye • doesn’t

catch • a nightmare • gleam• off

his awards shelf • That he • doesn’t

see • the reflective • trompe l’oeil • of

faces • Young lads • & • old crones

caught • in the unconscious

collateral damage • of the drones

& • annihilated

All • with the wave of

his • signature’s • wand

Photo credit: AK Rockefeller, Creative Commons, Flickr