News Poetry: @OurCaesarHeadofState

Ah Mentula

His head is small

His hands reflect the slight

It’s not his head of orange I mean

________________________

This is a tweet poem “after” the poem ‘Catallus 54,’ written in iambic verse. Catullus was a Roman lyric poet known for his hatred for Julius Caesar and other politicians and social figures of the time. In Latin “Mentula” is the basic Latin word for the penis and Catullus uses it in several of his poems as an insulting name for his enemies.

54. Oh Caesar! : of Otho’s head

Otho’s head is quite tiny,

and its owner’s legs loutishly unclean,

soft and delicate is Libo’s farting:

if not with all that, then let me displease you

with Sufficio, old age renewed…

again let my worthless iambics

rile you, our one and only general.

——————————-

And here’s the original in Latin:

LIV. de Octonis capite

Othonis caput oppido est pusillum,

et eri rustice semilauta crura,

subtile et leve peditum Libonis,

si non omnia, displicere vellem

tibi et Sufficio seni recocto…

irascere iterum meis iambis

inmerentibus, unice imperator.

_________________________

Photo credit: Tienbq, Creative Commons, Flickr