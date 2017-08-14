The Home Front: This small Colorado town wants to run on 100 percent renewable energy by 2030

“The town of Nederland is poised to [become] the 42nd community in the country to commit to achieving 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030,” reports The Boulder Daily Camera. “But Mayor Kristopher Larsen says he thinks the town can reach the target much sooner than that. “Personally, I’m arguing that we need to act more quickly,” Larsen said. “Two-thousand-thirty is 13 years from now, and from what we can see with climate change and the accelerating rate of change, we don’t have 13 years to wait. ‘We need to start thinking much bigger than that,” he added. “I’m going to argue that we should set a goal more on the order of five years from now.'”

“The City of Cañon City kicked off a new campaign Thursday that’s expected to help keep dog poo out of parks and off of walkways,” reports The Cañon City Daily Record. “The Poop Fairy project provides Mutt Mitt stations at city parks so dog owners can easily clean up after Fido takes care of business.”

“Three men charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Grand Junction five months ago were upper-level members in a national outlaw motorcycle club’s local branch, according to a detective who testified about the gang’s structure in court,” reports The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel.

“Arson was the cause of a fire that destroyed the historic Windsor Mill, officials said, in what they say was the largest fire in the town’s recent history,” reports The Greeley Tribune. “Officials from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives held a news conference Sunday morning in Windsor, along with officials from Windsor-Severance Fire Rescue and the Windsor Police Department.”

“A national student housing developer is considering 765 beds next to a proposed subdivision that could bring thousands of new residents to north Fort Collins,” reports The Coloradoan in Fort Collins. “Georgia-based Landmark Properties filed preliminary plans for The Retreat at Fort Collins — 160 to 185 apartments with up to 765 bedrooms — on vacant land south of Conifer Street and east of Redwood.”

“A plan to redevelop the northeast corner of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue will go before the Loveland City Council on Tuesday to get the council’s take on potential incentives,” reports The Loveland Reporter-Herald. “The redevelopment project has been dubbed Heartland Corner because the location was home to the Heartland Cafe for 30 years and, before that, Draper Drugs.”

“Boulder County voters may be asked this fall to authorize continued collections of a tax that assists nonprofit human services agencies, to increase term limits for the sheriff, and to allow the county to provide high-speed internet and other telecommunications and cable TV services,” reports The Longmont Times-Call.

“Colorado Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner turned up the heat on Donald Trump Sunday, demanding the president explicitly condemn neo-Nazis and white nationalists for the violence that left one dead and dozens injured in Charlottesville, Virginia, this weekend,” reports The Gazette in Colorado Springs. “This is not a time for vagaries, this isn’t a time for innuendo or to allow room to be read between the lines,” Gardner told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview. “This is a time to lay blame – to lay blame on bigotry, to lay blame on white nationalists and on hatred, and that needs to be said.”

With Republican Attorney General Cynthia Coffman “seriously considering a run for governor – something that requires surviving a divisive primary – it seems surprising that she would so publicly advocate for gay rights,” reports The Durango Herald.

“The completion of the 470 beltway around Denver, delayed for decades by high costs and a slew of legal challenges, has hit another setback involving how close the proposed toll road would be to runways at Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport,” reports The Denver Post. “In a July 5 letter, the Federal Aviation Administration tells the airport’s acting director that the Jefferson Parkway’s preferred alignment north of the airport “would introduce new safety risks that do not exist today” by being inside a runway protection zone, a buffer between the end of two runways and a nearby road.”