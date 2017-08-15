News Poetry: “Where’s the Middle Class?”

Gears of the Industrial Revolution

ground to a halt, rusted, replaced

by tiny, shiny chips. No need

for heft and brawn in the Digital Age.

“Exercise the core,” they say.

If the mid-section weakens, the body

cannot stand strong, walk tall or balance.

The body must align itself.

Too many heads and too many pairs

of feet wander helplessly, unable

to stand to full height, missing

the mid-section power plant.

Peace of mind comes with having enough,

believing everyone has a fair shot.

Did the computer sucker-punch the

middle class, or was it the low blow of greed?

Photo credit: DonkeyHotey, Creative Commons, Flickr