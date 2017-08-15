News Poetry: “Where’s the Middle Class?”
Gears of the Industrial Revolution
ground to a halt, rusted, replaced
by tiny, shiny chips. No need
for heft and brawn in the Digital Age.
“Exercise the core,” they say.
If the mid-section weakens, the body
cannot stand strong, walk tall or balance.
The body must align itself.
Too many heads and too many pairs
of feet wander helplessly, unable
to stand to full height, missing
the mid-section power plant.
Peace of mind comes with having enough,
believing everyone has a fair shot.
Did the computer sucker-punch the
middle class, or was it the low blow of greed?
Photo credit: DonkeyHotey, Creative Commons, Flickr
