The Home Front: What is Denver doing to ‘step up the city’s resistance to federal immigration enforcement’?

“Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and two City Council members on Tuesday said they reached an agreement on competing proposals to step up the city’s resistance to federal immigration enforcement,” reports The Denver Post. “But all three were mum on the details ahead of a planned release of a new council proposal Wednesday — while saying through spokespeople that they considered it a consensus proposal, not a compromise by either side.”

“Research is indicating that microbial sources such as wetlands and agriculture, rather than fossil fuels, are behind a recent global increase in emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas,” reports The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. “But one Colorado-based researcher says that doesn’t diminish the importance of continuing to look for ways to reduce fossil fuel methane emissions — which, while probably not increasing, likely are significantly higher than emissions inventories have suggested. Recent findings regarding methane emissions recently were summarized in a story at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website climate.gov.”

“A large section of the skeleton of the old Grand Avenue bridge in downtown Glenwood Springs collapsed Tuesday evening as crews worked on its demolition,” reports The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent. “No one was injured. Tuesday was the second day of demolition work. Steel girders underpinning the deck of the 1953 structure had been stripped of the concrete bed earlier, and fell at about 8:05 p.m. across Union Pacific railroad tracks and Seventh Street. Witnesses said workers and police officers scrambled and dust flew, but no one was hurt, Glenwood Police Chief Terry Wilson said.”

“U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner was met with plenty of pressing questions from both pro-Trumpers and liberals at his second of three town halls across the state on Tuesday afternoon in Greeley,” reports The Greeley Tribune. “It’s his first town hall tour along the Front Range in more than a year, and the auditorium at University Schools, 6525 18th St., was at full capacity at about 400 seats with standers as well. His first meeting of the day was held in Colorado Springs, with the one following Greeley in Lakewood at Colorado Christian University. The tension at Greeley’s 90-minute meeting was apparent, as the U.S. Republican senator was met with shouting, booing and some applause. He anticipated the crowd to be ‘energized and probably not Trump supporters’ before the town hall meeting began. He wasn’t totally wrong.”

“Larimer County is considering asking voters to extend the sales tax for the county fairgrounds to pay for expansions of the facilities and help with operation costs at The Ranch,” reports The Loveland Reporter-Herald. “The county commissioners debated ballot language during a Tuesday work session with the intent of putting the continued tax before voters this November. The elected board will vote on specific ballot language during the weekly administrative matters meeting either Aug. 29 or Sept. 5.”

“During a debate that included some raised voices and a hypothetical situation involving billionaire Bill Gates, the Steamboat Springs City Council decided the city is being fair to developers in how it charges them for their traffic impacts,” reports The Steamboat Pilot. “But the decision to maintain the status quo wasn’t unanimous, and two council members sided with developers who think the system needs to be changed. The central question in the debate was whether the city should charge a developer a fee based on the overall cost of a future road project near their development, including state and grant funding, or only for the portion the city ends up actually having to pay for it.”

“Near the end of U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner’s town hall here Tuesday, the senator made the declaration, ‘we cannot shout each other down in this country,'” reports The Coloradoan in Fort Collins. “The 400 or so people in the auditorium had spent the better part of an hour trying to prove him wrong on that point. It was Gardner’s second town hall of the day, after months of activists trying to get the Republican from Yuma to hold an in-person, general admission town hall. Describing the crowd as hostile would be apt, if hostile was a four-letter word.”

“Ten of the 15 Frederick residents either holding office or seeking to recall those officeholders and take their place took the stage inside Coal Creek Middle School in Firestone on Tuesday evening to discuss their qualifications and provide their take on issues facing the town, including water issues and whether to buy its own electrical utility,” reports The Longmont Times-Call. “Frederick voters are being tasked with deciding whether to recall Mayor Tony Carey and four of the town’s six-member Board of Trustees — Donna Hudziak, Salvatore “Sam” DeSantis, Rocky Figurilli and Fred Skates — and picking replacements. There are 10 candidates vying for spots on the board or in the mayor’s slot, and some of them are seeking both positions.”

“What should the Environmental Protection Agency’s recently declared Superfund listing on 48 mining-related sites around Silverton accomplish over the next several years?” reports The Durango Herald. “That’s the question a newly formed citizens committee hopes to address at its first meeting next week.”

“A hectic evening of workshopping culminated in the Boulder City Council advancing what may end up being the final version of a plan for allocation of theoretical future revenues from a Capital Improvement Tax extension the city hopes voters will pass this November,” reports The Boulder Daily Camera. “What the council is seeking support for is a four-year extension of the 0.3 percent sales tax, which would bring in about $41 million for 14 different projects, some of which benefit city infrastructure and some of which fund local nonprofits.”

CORRECTION: A previous version of this post said a story appeared in the wrong paper.