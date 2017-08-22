WATCH: Timelapse video of eclipse shadow over valley near Casper, WY

WATCH: Timelapse video of eclipse shadow over valley near Casper, WY

Reporter Kelsey Ray traveled up to Casper, Wyoming this weekend to camp out and watch the eclipse. She and her crew lucked into a beautiful spot to watch the event: Overlooking this valley, about 10 miles southwest of Casper. Their vantage point allowed them to both see the sun in totality and catch a full view of the umbra.

Here’s a west-facing video of the Wyoming sky at 4x normal speed. You can see the sky go from light to twilight to light again in less than a minute.

