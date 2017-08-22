News Poetry: Charlottesville Poems, Part I
After Syria, After Charlottesville
By Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer
And there, on the to do list,
somewhere beneath “post office”
and above “pay the bills” is a single word
not yet crossed out. “Peace.”
You’ve written it in ink, as if
to offer it permanence,
an urgency that can’t be erased.
Every day, you look at it,
wondering if this is the day
that goodwill will come as easily
as changing the burned-out lightbulbs
or taking the garbage out.
You almost stop believing
you will ever cross it off.
After a while, it might seem
just like any other thing
you write on your list, then ignore—
like clean beneath the piano
or organize the garage.
But then the news will shake you,
will render your duties
small. And you’ll write it in
at the top of the list
in all caps, underlined in blue,
PEACE, not something to do,
but something to serve,
something to practice
as you move through the day,
something to inform the way
you fold the sheets, you drive
to town, you attend the meeting,
you make the call, you write
the letter, you do what must be done.
_______________________________
Still Shackled to Our History
By Phil Woods
The black historian reminds:
For every time equal rights advances
there’s always retrenchment.
That’s abstract. A car driven
with blind anger for fuel
is not abstract. Three lives
are gone. Two policemen
& an activist named Heather.
And when I take in this
painful, searing news what
do I think of? I think of
an unqualified leader who
spews stinging nettles
& heals nothing. And then,
I think of a man who
exemplifies steadfastness.
So many churches burned
in Dixie. Bob Moses got a call.
He went to one ruin & started
sweeping the charred floor.
The blackened, dead embers.
With the windows largely gone
& no lights he chose
to sleep on that floor.
Why? To do otherwise
lets hate win.
(Bob Moses was a leader of the student wing [SNCC} of the Civil Rights Movement and founder of the Algebra Project.)
Rosemerry offers us a response to these terrible events with an invitation to the personal practise of peace, and Phil roots us in the history of one man’s response to racist terror. Both point us to action.
and i make the bed, sweep the floor, put away handmade dishes and think of peace-of Rosemerry’s peace while taking out the trash; of Phil’s poem of a man named Bob who also swept a floor. I am tired at the end of each day with these peace-making practices. It is the HEART MIND that is in control these days, for the maker mind, of lists, of clay vessels, of garden weeds, is weary from all this language of hate and fear.
“Peace on Earth” the phrase on Christmas Cards, year after year. Diversity… if we all embrace it, accept it and respect it – Peace on Earth is possible.
Thanks for reminding us of our job, it’s important to keep that word, that hope, that necessity, on our list.