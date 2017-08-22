News Poetry: Charlottesville Poems, Part I

After Syria, After Charlottesville

By Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer

And there, on the to do list,

somewhere beneath “post office”

and above “pay the bills” is a single word

not yet crossed out. “Peace.”

You’ve written it in ink, as if

to offer it permanence,

an urgency that can’t be erased.

Every day, you look at it,

wondering if this is the day

that goodwill will come as easily

as changing the burned-out lightbulbs

or taking the garbage out.

You almost stop believing

you will ever cross it off.

After a while, it might seem

just like any other thing

you write on your list, then ignore—

like clean beneath the piano

or organize the garage.

But then the news will shake you,

will render your duties

small. And you’ll write it in

at the top of the list

in all caps, underlined in blue,

PEACE, not something to do,

but something to serve,

something to practice

as you move through the day,

something to inform the way

you fold the sheets, you drive

to town, you attend the meeting,

you make the call, you write

the letter, you do what must be done.

_______________________________

Still Shackled to Our History

By Phil Woods

The black historian reminds:

For every time equal rights advances

there’s always retrenchment.

That’s abstract. A car driven

with blind anger for fuel

is not abstract. Three lives

are gone. Two policemen

& an activist named Heather.

And when I take in this

painful, searing news what

do I think of? I think of

an unqualified leader who

spews stinging nettles

& heals nothing. And then,

I think of a man who

exemplifies steadfastness.

So many churches burned

in Dixie. Bob Moses got a call.

He went to one ruin & started

sweeping the charred floor.

The blackened, dead embers.

With the windows largely gone

& no lights he chose

to sleep on that floor.

Why? To do otherwise

lets hate win.



(Bob Moses was a leader of the student wing [SNCC} of the Civil Rights Movement and founder of the Algebra Project.)

Photo credit: M01229, Creative Commons, Flickr