Wiretap: Everyone’s talking about Trump’s speech, but the real fireworks are yet to come

The Trump-McConnell fued has moved to a crisis point, writes The New York Times, as a budget showdown looms and a possible governmental shutdown over the border wall debate. In private, McConnell is questioning whether Trump can save his presidency. And it’s not just McConnell, writes Politico: Trump is clashing with a number of GOP senators over Russia. Over on the House side, Paul Ryan rejects the idea of a shutdown over the border wall. And the Democrats watch it all play out. Via The Washington Post.

Congress has been preparing for the expected skirmishes on immigration. But Trump wants something much bigger — and, of course, much more contentious. Via Vox.

The ongoing saga that is the Trump presidency: Different days, different audiences, completely different Trump. Via The New York Times.

If you thought Trump’s speech at his Phoenix rally was just a little weird, Chris Cillizza complied 57 — yes, 57 — quotes from the event that will probably make your point. Via CNN.

How Trump and Sheriff Joe Arpaio became BFFs — birther friends forever. Via New York magazine.

Harvard law professor Jeannie Suk Gerson argues in The New Yorker that it’s time to end the “Goldwater Rule” and allow psychiatrists, the ones with the actual expertise, to comment on Trump’s mental state.

It’s too much to expect those Republicans who have enabled Trump to consider impeaching him, writes James Fallows in The Atlantic. But censuring a president for challenging the loyalty of fellow citizens and being unable to distinguish between neo-Nazis and their opponents might be a worthy alternative.

From The National Review, Jonah Goldberg writes that the one sure thing about the Trump presidency is that it’s going to stay weird for a long, long time.

Walter Shapiro writes in Roll Call that if Trump’s Afghanistan speech puts you in mind of Vietnam, you’re not alone. Like most presidents who inherited a war, Trump doesn’t want to be remembered as the president who lost it.

So now it’s confirmed: Ben Domenich writes that the “Robert Lee” fiasco shows that ESPN is really just as stupid as we thought they were. Via The Federalist. Meanwhile, The Washington Post’s Dana Milbank takes the idea to its illogical conclusion: We must rename or replace Bruce Lee, Tommy Lee, Spike Lee, Harper Lee, Bobby Lee, Lee jeans, Lee Majors and Lee Iacocca.

Photo: The spot where the U.S.-Mexico border wall meets the ocean. Credit: Jonathan McIntosh, Creative Commons, Flickr