News Poetry: Charlottesville, Part II

TOP DOWN HATE

By Karen Douglass

Outrage is rage

turned inside out.

Our melting pot burns torches

instead of candles in the dark.

Unmasked killers

march out of their bunkers.

A car lethal as an army tank

flings soft bodies into the air.

I’m sick of ploughing bloody ground,

our ploughshares beaten back to swords.

____________________________

MONUMENTS

By Mike Coste

I am a son of a son of the South;

I may not have the accent

But the blood of my ancestors issues forth

From each of my heartbeats,

And on their behalf I would like to request

That y’all refrain from disrespecting my lineage.

I resent that some flim flam carpet bagging

Real estate con man

Third rate pseudo reality star New Yorker

Dares to desecrate my forebears

By iconifying monuments to their sins.

Mr. President, I proudly display my diploma from Washington and Lee

Along with my picture in the replica of the oval office at the George W. Bush Presidential Museum

You will not see (Nazi -more on that later)

_____Any record on display related to the D I got in Accounting

___ __Any memorabilia related to the time I drank so much grain alcohol I threw up everything I had eaten since 1972

__ ___-If I could recover such a memory.

What I like about alcohol

_____Is that it leaves you with a thundering headache

____ _With scant recollection of the pleasure your original behavior brought in the moment.

I wish the same were true

____ _Of war

_____Of enslaving others

_____Of pussy grabbing.

To be fair Mr. President

_____I acknowledge the words of Alexandr Sozhenysten

_____Who said

__________The line between good and evil

__________Runs within each man’s soul.

But we should celebrate nobility

_____And learn from disgrace.

So I celebrate that George Washington

_____Helped establish our country,

_____Not that he owned slaves.

Celebrate that Thomas Jefferson wrote so eloquently regarding human rights,

_____Not that he egregiously violated them in his personal life.

I respect that Robert E. Lee overcame his insurrectionist past,

_____Leading a college with distinction.

You see Mr. Lee wanted monuments to the confederacy erected as much as you or I would want recollections of bad relationships past memorialized on Inside Edition or TMZ.

You say you don’t like losers Mr. Trump.

_____The Confederacy lost.

_____The Nazis lost.

_____Hate will lose,

_____BIG TIME!

I have Southern ancestors.

I have German ancestors.

I know that a losing cause is something to learn from,

_____Not something to celebrate or relitigate.

You’ll see Mr. President.

_____You’ll see.

Photo: A Confederate Five Dollar Bill purchased near Gettysburg National Park. (Thoth God of Knowledge, Creative Commons, Flickr)