The Home Front: A Colorado hunter shot himself in the wrist after tripping over a tent stake

“A hunter in South Routt County shot himself in the wrist early Monday morning after tripping on a tent stake,” reports The Steamboat Pilot. “Emergency responders were called to help the Parker man in the Flat Tops at about 5:30 a.m. According to the Routt County Sheriff’s Office, the man woke up before the other people in his group, and he was preparing to go hunting. The man had seen a sign in the area warning of bears, so the man took a single-action .45 long Colt revolver with him to use the bathroom. When the man returned to his tent, he tripped over a stake and dropped the revolver while stumbling forward. The revolver went off when it hit the ground, shooting the man in the wrist.”

“A ball python that was discovered under the hood of a Longmont resident’s car and then went missing for several weeks has been found,” reports The Longmont Times-Call. “The snake — which shelter volunteers have named Nagini after the Harry Potter character — could be up for adoption by the weekend at the Colorado Reptile Humane Society. A Longmont animal control officer took the 5-foot-long, 2-pound python into her care on Saturday afternoon after residents spotted it in a yard in the 700 block of Eighth Avenue, just west of where it had been found Aug. 8.”

“He packed plenty of survival gear, apparently ready for a long trip,” reports The Summit Daily News. “But for whatever reason, investigators say, he shot himself in the head on the west side of Peak 6 in 2012. Hikers found his skull four years later in July 2016, setting off a baffling death investigation that has yielded far more questions than answers. Why was the man carrying advanced survival gear, including a high-tech headlamp and foot traction devices, if he intended to kill himself? Why was he carrying three full magazines of ammunition for the Glock .45 he used? Perhaps most puzzling of all, why was the serial number on the gun defaced, rendering it impossible to identify?”

“In the wake of a performance audit recommending several changes in the way the Board of Weld County Commissioners does business, that board voted Monday to place the fate of the county oversight board responsible for that audit on the November ballot,” reports The Greeley Tribune. “The ballot question, as drawn up by Weld County attorneys, would remove all reference to the Weld County Council, and would shift the majority of the council’s duties to existing state law. It passed 4-1, with Commissioner Sean Conway voting “no.” Commissioners voted on two ballot questions separately, and there was unanimous support for a ballot question that would require county officials to adhere to a state law on ethics and conflicts of interest.”

“A youth detention guard and former U.S. Marine has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting girls who were incarcerated in Grand Junction and scaring them into keeping quiet,” reports The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. “According to the arrest affidavit for Brian Matthew Tate, 30, the abuse happened several times to at least two youth offenders at the Grand Mesa Youth Services Center. The girls told investigators that Tate started by offering them hugs when they were upset or having bad days, something staff is not allowed to do at the facility. The incidents escalated to involve grabbing them, fondling and sex in areas of the campus that were blind spots to the surveillance system,” the paper reports.

“Foothills Unitarian Universalist Church joined the sanctuary congregation movement Sunday with the overwhelming support of its members,” reports The Coloradoan in Fort Collins. “The progressive, non-doctrinal church doesn’t have any undocumented immigrants moving into its halls just yet, though Rev. Gretchen Haley said Monday they are talking with a handful of people seeking sanctuary. They plan to welcome a sanctuary-seeker next month, she said. In the meantime, the church is working to train volunteers and make sure they’re able to accommodate the person they take in.”

“On Tuesday night, the Boulder City Council will discuss whether it wants to draft a new policy limiting where in the city people deemed ‘sexually violent predators’ can live,” reports The Boulder Daily Camera. “Ahead of the meeting, District Attorney Stan Garnett urged council members to resist such a policy. ‘When (a sexual predator) does get placed in the community, we want to know where they are, and if you pass ordinances that try to limit where people can live in the city, that may complicate the efforts of police and parole to keep track of them,’ Garnett said.”

“Marijuana was the main topic of discussion for Penrose’s first town hall meeting Monday after taking a break during the summer,” reports The Cañon City Daily Record. “Penrose citizens were given an overview over some of Colorado’s new marijuana laws passed in this year’s legislative session.”

“Anyone who works in an office can relate to the situation. A co-worker brings a leftover piece of fish for lunch, pops it in the office kitchen microwave and unleashes a stink that offends for the rest of the afternoon,” reports The Aspen Times in an item that was pushed from the front page of Vail Daily by a story about rising rental rates. “And while the offense often provokes heated protests from fellow employees, it doesn’t usually become enshrined in official rules of office conduct. Unless, that is, you work in either the city of Aspen or Pitkin County’s community development departments, where for years preparing fish sticks has been specifically and officially prohibited. “The city shall provide office space, at no charge, to the county community development department on the third floor of City Hall in the current amount and general configuration on the condition that microwaving fish sticks is strictly prohibited,” according to the newest intergovernmental agreement between the two departments approved by Pitkin County commissioners last week.”

“Promoting cannabis as a safer alternative to alcohol was a tenet of the marijuana legalization movements in Colorado and other states,” reports The Denver Post. “Early data indicate that attitude continues when people get behind the wheel. A recent Colorado Department of Transportation survey found that 72 percent of Colorado cannabis consumers thought it was safer to drive under the influence of marijuana than under the influence of alcohol.”

“Burglars stole about 70 weapons from the Dragonman gun range and paintball park located east of Colorado Springs on Sunday night into early Monday morning,” reports The Gazette in Colorado Springs. “Mel Bernstein, owner of the business at 1200 Dragonman Drive, said the four thieves used a Dodge Power Wagon truck to smash through the front gate and garage door. The burglary is being investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Lisa Meiman, ATF spokeswoman, said Monday afternoon that ‘most of the firearms’ had been recovered.”