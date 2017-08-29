News Poetry: “Hegemony”

children are dying

from the simplest things

too much cold

not enough water

being a girl riding a bus to school

the sun rises in one place

leaves shadows in another

while the tide keeps its promises

China claims “indisputable sovereignty”

over the sea around it, sweeping

past the shores of the Paracel Islands

the Philippines Malaysia

along the coast red hibiscus

are coming into bloom

as women tell rape stories

of the Nigerian militia

what indisputable wisdom

our bodies hold

from so many colonizations

everywhere voices whisper

what the earth already knows

what do you hold?

Photo Credit: shelleylyn, Creative Commons, Flickr