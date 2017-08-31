News Poetry: Come Back, Carl Sagan

Come Back, Carl Sagan

We need your words

more than ever

tell your cosmic wisdom

to the haters

with whom lovers share

earth’s common ground

on the Pale Blue Dot.

That’s here, that’s home, that’s us.

On it everyone you love,

everyone you know,

everyone you ever heard of,

every human being who ever was,

lived out their lives. . .

Help us, Carl Sagan

show your big sky perspective

to the haters

ask them why they, only,

have rights to live.

Think of the endless cruelties

visited by the inhabitants

how frequent their misunderstandings,

how eager they are to kill one another,

how fervent their hatreds.

Save us, Carl Sagan, from hate,

fly back on a comet

stick a landing

in our consciousness

and fill it with awe.

A lonely speck in the great

enveloping cosmic dark.

In our obscurity

there is no hint

that help will come

from elsewhere

to save us from ourselves.



The italicized quotes are taken from Sagan’s famous “A Pale Blue Dot,” depicted here in this video.

Photo: Earth as seen from Voyager One, 1994. Via Rutger Van Zuidam, Creative Commons, Flickr