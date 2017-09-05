NEWS POETRY: The way they held each other

The way they held each other

in rows of cots and mattresses

on the floor of cavernous arenas,

the way an old man rested his gnarled hand

on his wife’s hip in exhausted sleep

or a father’s muscled arm

curved round his infant son, both asleep,

or a mother though slumped

in a haze of sleep cradled her baby

to her breast.

The way those coastal boatmen,

the Cajun Navy, others, people

without any group, came,

remembering Katrina, knowing bayou

country, knowing floods,

came without being asked

and shrugged at the reporter’s question

as if to say, isn’t that obvious?

We’re here to save people,

couldn’t have done anything else.

The way the bakers trapped by flood

in their pandería baked bolillos and pan dulce

all night because they could, they had power

and knew people would be hungry in the morning.

The way an elderly husband stood in rising water

in his dark kitchen, with a flashlight finding

the medication his wife needed before

climbing into a boat.

The way the Afghan Cultural Center fed people,

and mosques and churches opened their doors,

the way the mayor sent out messages in Farsi, Spanish,

Vietnamese, Hindi, Tagalog as well as English

because Houston is our most diverse city,

showing us what all America will be by 2050.

The way three-year-old Jordyn held onto her mother’s body

until someone lifted her to safety.

Momma was saying her prayers, she said.

The FEMA and local law enforcement and National Guard

rescue specialists, working all night, all day,

focused mission faces wading through chest-high water

to reach a child on a porch roof,

drawn faces later, wolfing down a sandwich

where they stood, falling asleep where they sat

in a pontoon.

Furniture stores opened for people to sleep,

bowling alleys and businesses became

shelters and staging locations.

And a photographer caught a group of people

seeing the sun appear for the first time since

the storm arrived five days ago, their lifted faces

gilded, their arms raised,

hands outstretched or pointing:

look, look, we are still here and a new day dawns.

The way hope is forever reborn,

the way they held each other,

the way the people of Houston held each other.

Flickr photo credit: Verónica G. Cárdenas/Chabad