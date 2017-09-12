The Home Front: Looking for a politician, anti-fracking demonstrators protest at the wrong house

“Anti-fracking activists wrote a news release about a demonstration they staged Sunday outside a Marine Street residence in Boulder that they thought was the home where Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones lives,” reports The Longmont Times-Call. “Jones does not live there, though, and said on Monday that while she’s one of the owners of the property on the 700 block of Marine Street, she hasn’t lived there for several years. In a news release, an organization identifying itself as Boulder County Protectors said about 50 community members had marched “on a home of politically compromised Boulder County Commissioner Elise Jones asking her to resign.” After being sent a copy of the news release, however, Jones — who now lives in the 1100 block of Sixth Street in Boulder — said in a Sunday night email that the protesters “went to a house I haven’t lived in for almost five years.”

“A pickup truck was traveling 104 mph when it struck a Carbondale teacher’s car last month on Interstate 70 near Silt, killing the teacher and sending a state trooper flying into grass alongside the road,” reports The Glenwood Springs Post-Independent.

“Following in the nearly 100-year-old footsteps of Depression-era laborers, a group of National Park Service masons are assiduously repairing and stabilizing stone barriers along Rim Rock Drive in Colorado National Monument,” reports The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel. “The masons, mostly young men sporting trendy beards and polarized sunglasses, are using archaic tools for their deliberate work — trowels, brushes, chisels and damp, gritty mortar — plus patience and care.”

“Carlos Santos knows firsthand just how quickly the cloud of opiate addiction can take hold,” reports The Summit Daily News. “The 2002 Summit High School graduate was a national-level rugby player when he was seriously injured playing quarterback in the Tigers’ homecoming football game his junior season. After being hit by two defenders, Santos landed awkwardly on his head and suffered a freak injury that broke his neck and severely damaged his spinal cord. Immediately unable to feel his limbs, he was rendered a quadriplegic.”

“The Florence-Penrose School Board voted to allow the Colorado Association of School Boards to assist in the district’s search for a new superintendent,” reports The Cañon City Daily Record. “The district’s current superintendent, Rhonda Roberts, announced her retirement from the position last November after serving three decades working in education. When announcing her retirement, Roberts said she would stay as superintendent of the school district through the 2017-2018 school year. On Monday, the Florence-Penrose School Board discussed the forthcoming search for a new superintendent at the board’s workshop and voted for CASB to assist later at the board’s meeting.”

“A pair of breweries are being assembled on the Colorado State University campus,” reports The Coloradoan in Fort Collins. “A 264-gallon system — the largest housed at any four-year university in the country — is being built inside Lory Student Center’s Ramskeller Pub. A 53-gallon system is being built in a Gifford Building laboratory. The brewing systems are part of the university’s rare four-year bachelor’s degree track specializing in brewing. Front Range Community College and the University of Northern Colorado both offer two-year programs dedicated to the craft, but four-year programs are rare.”

“With its operating expenses outpacing revenue, the newly renovated Dairy Arts Center is requesting an extra $250,000 in annual funding from the city,” reports The Boulder Daily Camera. “Absent that subsidy, Executive Director Bill Obermeier said, the center may have to raise rental fees — which would put pressure on arts groups who struggle to find affordable office, gallery and performance spaces — or possibly cut into its programming. “We’re subsidizing local arts in lots of ways,” said Obermeier, who is retiring at month’s end, ‘and now we’re asking the city to step up and subsidize us.'”

“Denver has been here before, with a Seattle-based corporate behemoth considering a move that could bring many high-paying jobs to the region,” reports The Denver Post. “Remember Boeing Corp.? Denver came in third behind Chicago and Dallas to lure the aerospace company’s headquarters despite offering a $15 million incentive package. This time it’s Amazon, which announced last week it is looking for a city for a second headquarters campus. Though the online retailer is looking nationwide, a potential bid from Colorado gained buzz as The New York Times picked Denver as the leader among 52 cities in its own analysis.”

“Nevada-based aerospace firm Sierra Nevada Corp. (SNC) said Monday it will hire 200 mechanics by year’s end to modify a variety of military aircraft in an $11 million hangar the company just opened at the Colorado Springs Airport,” reports The Gazette in Colorado Springs. “The 60,000-square-foot hangar on the airport’s westside allows SNC to complete modifications to larger aircraft than it could at the company’s 2-year-old hangar at the airport and other facilities at the company’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance unit in Centennial, said Taco Gilbert, senior vice president for programs at the unit.”