Wiretap: Hillary Clinton is back, with her book in tow, and it’s 2016 all over again

You’ve heard the pundits on Hillary Clinton’s book “What Happened?” Now you can see what the reviewers think, via digg. Let’s just say that, just as in the election, there’s a range of views. Meanwhile, over at Vox, Ezra Klein has the interview in what Klein says is, finally, Clinton unleashed. If you’re tired of Clinton, we’ve got our usual dose of Trumpism straight ahead.

It’s not just the flow of immigrants that Donald Trump wants to restrict. As the scale of the refugee crisis grows around the world, the Trump administraiton is expected to reduce the number allowed into the United States over the next year to below 50,000. That would be the lowest number since at least 1980 and would mean a major shift in the traditional American role in refugee resettlement. Via The New York Times.

Why didn’t the massively destructive hurricanes Harvey and Irma kill more Americans? Well, for starters, you can thank the meteorologists. Via The Los Angeles Times.

This is how far to the left Democrats have moved on health care: West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, the most conservate Democrat in the Senate, is now saying that it’s time to look at a single-payer plan. Via Vox.

Harvard law professor Jack Goldsmith writes in The Atlantic that Donald Trump hasn’t destroyed the presidency — yet. To this point, American institutions have held Trump in check, but it’s still far from certain that the center will hold.

Rich Lowry writes in The National Review that Trump may be checking out Chuck Schumer as his new wing man in the Senate. But if there’s anything we know about Trump, it’s that he won’t be happy with Schumer for very long.

Questions they’re asking on Capitol Hill just now: Can Trump cut a deal with Republicans on tax reform? Or can he cut a deal with Democrats? Or can he cut a deal at all? Via The New York Times.

Trump said he wanted Congress to deal with the Dreamers, and now he’s saying it won’t have to be linked to the border wall. Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are ready now she’s pushing Republicans to move quickly. Via The Los Angeles Times.

For those who think Trump is suddenly an independent: His fraudulent voter-fraud commission is heading to New Hampshire to convene a meeting at which we’ll hear members make a bogus charge of fraudulent voting in the state. Via The New Yorker.

If you want to feel good about America, the Internet and professional football, just look at the $30 million that J.J. Watt has raised so far for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Via the Federalist.

