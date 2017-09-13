Wiretap: Hillary Clinton is back, with her book in tow, and it’s 2016 all over again
You’ve heard the pundits on Hillary Clinton’s book “What Happened?” Now you can see what the reviewers think, via digg. Let’s just say that, just as in the election, there’s a range of views. Meanwhile, over at Vox, Ezra Klein has the interview in what Klein says is, finally, Clinton unleashed. If you’re tired of Clinton, we’ve got our usual dose of Trumpism straight ahead.
It’s not just the flow of immigrants that Donald Trump wants to restrict. As the scale of the refugee crisis grows around the world, the Trump administraiton is expected to reduce the number allowed into the United States over the next year to below 50,000. That would be the lowest number since at least 1980 and would mean a major shift in the traditional American role in refugee resettlement. Via The New York Times.
Why didn’t the massively destructive hurricanes Harvey and Irma kill more Americans? Well, for starters, you can thank the meteorologists. Via The Los Angeles Times.
This is how far to the left Democrats have moved on health care: West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, the most conservate Democrat in the Senate, is now saying that it’s time to look at a single-payer plan. Via Vox.
Harvard law professor Jack Goldsmith writes in The Atlantic that Donald Trump hasn’t destroyed the presidency — yet. To this point, American institutions have held Trump in check, but it’s still far from certain that the center will hold.
Rich Lowry writes in The National Review that Trump may be checking out Chuck Schumer as his new wing man in the Senate. But if there’s anything we know about Trump, it’s that he won’t be happy with Schumer for very long.
Questions they’re asking on Capitol Hill just now: Can Trump cut a deal with Republicans on tax reform? Or can he cut a deal with Democrats? Or can he cut a deal at all? Via The New York Times.
Trump said he wanted Congress to deal with the Dreamers, and now he’s saying it won’t have to be linked to the border wall. Nancy Pelosi says Democrats are ready now she’s pushing Republicans to move quickly. Via The Los Angeles Times.
For those who think Trump is suddenly an independent: His fraudulent voter-fraud commission is heading to New Hampshire to convene a meeting at which we’ll hear members make a bogus charge of fraudulent voting in the state. Via The New Yorker.
If you want to feel good about America, the Internet and professional football, just look at the $30 million that J.J. Watt has raised so far for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Via the Federalist.
Photo credit: Gage Skidmore, Creative Commons, Flickr
Just enter your email address below.
Like this story? Steal it! Feel free to republish it in part or in full, just please give credit to The Colorado Independent and add a link to the original.
Got a tip? Story pitch? Send us an e-mail. Follow The Colorado Independent on Twitter.
1 Comment
Leave a Response
SIGN UP FOR OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER
EVENTS
We did it!!!
We at The Indy send a delighted thank you to our readers who were able to make Friday night’s fundraiser at the Mercury Café! It was a […]Read More
THE BLOGS
A Colorado town thought it had $21.4M in a TABOR fund. Woops. Turns out it had $2.4 million.
“The city of Loveland’s finance manager, who has led his department for five years, personally apologized to the City Council and the residents of Loveland […]Read More
Any remaining doubts—-and there should have been none—-about ESPN’s left-leaning bias were erased earlier this week when Jemele Hill, co-host of “SportsCenter” was not suspended, fired or asked to apologize despite tweeting that President Trump was, “a white supremacist” and “was only elected president because he was white and had the support of racists”. Hill had been suspended in 2008 and issued an apology for saying “rooting for the (NBA’s Boston) Celtics is like saying Hitler was a victim.” While Hill was not suspended this time she did get a severe talking to.
Linda Cohn, however, was not as lucky and was suspended for saying in April “(ESPN) definitely overpaid for many of these products, whether it’s the NBA or starting up networks like the Pac-12 Network and SEC Network. It’s well documented … They [also] did not see that they would lose all these subscribers [to competitors like Netflix.]. But it was more than just that. Politics played a part, as did the network’s move away from strictly covering sports”
No word yet on when Kathy Griffin will be joining the SportsCenter crew. Via outkickthecoverage.com
https://www.outkickthecoverage.com/espn-suspended-linda-cohn-let-jemele-hill-slide/
.
And the war against statues continues as the monument to Francis Scott Key in Baltimore was vandalized as words such as “slave owner” and “racist anthem” were spray painted around the area of the monument. Via The Baltimore Sun.
http://www.baltimoresun.com/news/maryland/baltimore-city/bs-md-key-statue-painted-20170913-story.html
Despite President Trump’s unpopularity Democrat’s have been unable to take advantage. Via CNBC.
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/24/trumps-stumbles-dont-automatically-benefit-democrats-commentary.html
Some political pundits have dismissed as “absurd” President Trump’s assertion that once you remove a statue of Robert E. Lee other statues of historical figures such as George Washington and Thomas Jefferson would soon follow. Well, the “absurd” is already happening. Via the New York Daily News.
http://www.nydailynews.com/opinion/espn-robert-lee-moment-proves-trump-won-monument-debate-article-1.3435388
Democrats are worried about the upcoming corruption trial of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), only the 12th sitting senator in U.S. history to face indictment. If convicted it would hand Republicans another Senate seat and another chance to repeal Obamacare. Via Talking Points Memo
http://talkingpointsmemo.com/dc/menendez-trial-threatens-senate-democrats