Wiretap: The question now is what will Trump say about Rocket Man in his U.N. speech

Now that Donald Trump has called Kim Jung Un “Rocket Man” in a tweet, the question is what he’ll say about him when he addresses the United Nations this week. On Sunday, weeks after Trump’s fire-and-fury threat, the rhetoric got even tougher. It wasn’t only Trump’s Rocket Man taunt, but also U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley’s threat to destroy North Korea if it continues its “reckless” behavior. Via The Washington Post.

What’s most obvious about Trump’s bluster campaign against North Korea is that it’s not working. Former Clinton defense official James Rubin writes in Politico that the way to North Korea is through China, and the way to pressure China is by strengthening the U.S.-Japan-South Korea military alliance.

One way to possibly stop North Korea from moving forward with development of its rocket program would have been to stop rocket fuel from being imported from China or Russia. The problem is that the idea may come too late if, as feared, North Korea is now able to manufacture its own. Via The New York Times.

One thing we can say with some certainty is that John Kelly has no control over Trump’s tweeting habits. Trump’s “Rocket Man” swipe at Kim Jung Un wasn’t the president’s most offensive tweet Sunday. He also retweeted a GIF showing Trump hitting a golf ball that struck Hillary Clinton in the back and knocked her off her feet. Let’s just say not everyone was amused. Via Vox.

Matt Taibbi: The single-payer movement suggests that life after Trump may actually get better if it means that Democrats are finally ready to get real with voters. Via Rolling Stone.

E.J. Dionne: Before Democrats get too excited about single-payer, they’d better make sure that the last-gasp Cassidy-Graham attempt at undoing Obamacare is defeated. The bill may be even worse than the three the Republicans considered in their last last-gasp effort. Via The Washington Post.

From The National Review: The Democratic push for single-payer may be the single issue that could lead to a Donald Trump second term.

Maybe Trump’s most overlooked influence on the media world is the rise of Christian media. When Mike Huckabee kicks off his new program on Trinity Broadcasting Network in October, his first guest will be you guessed it, Donald Trump. Via The Atlantic.

A long read on Ken Burns’ long documentary on the long national nightmare that was Vietnam. Looking back at America’s most divisive war since the Civil War, Burns believes he has made an 18-hour documentary that has something to say to all sides. Via The New Yorker.

It was a big night for the LGBTQ community at the Emmys. And, shockingly, it was also a big night for Sean Spicer. Arguably the biggest ever. Period. Via the Los Angeles Times.

Photo by Rosana Prada, via Flickr: Creative Commons