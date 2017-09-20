News Poetry: Wildfire Blues

The sun rises prison orange

as if it feels Oregon and Montana blaze

from its perch one astronomical

unit away, but only our thin slip

of atmosphere knows

what we are pouring into it.

And what hell it dishes back out:

the piney back-alleys swallow ash into

ash so thick hikers cloak their faces

and here, three states away,

our mountains fade as if by hiding from us

they could avoid the fires

waiting in a busted oil tank

or gleaming through a teenager’s eye.

Photo credit: Mark Gunn, Creative Commons, Flickr