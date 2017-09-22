An evening with Clarence Moses-EL

ATTENTION news junkies, civil libertarians, and anyone familiar with the twisted case against Clarence Moses-EL, who spent 28 years behind bars on a wrongful conviction:

Join us Thursday, October 12th for an evening with Clarence.

This is man who kept his head straight after being plucked from his life and sentenced to 48 years for a sex assault he didn’t commit, his faith up after learning that police tossed all the DNA evidence – which was stored a box marked “DO NOT DESTROY” – in a dumpster, and his eye on freedom during more than a decade of attempts by former Denver DA Mitch Morrissey to keep the confession of another man (whom Morrissey’s own office had convicted for rape) from coming to light.