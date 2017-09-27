News Poetry: A Tour of the Denver Basin

A Tour of the Denver Basin

for Dr. Bob Raynolds

1.

At the brick quarry near Parker,

Paleosol rises to the surface: Ancient soil.

Ocher and red. So old geologists can only

explain by saying it’s corroded earth.

Potters clamor for it: What it will be best for?

Cups and plates? Decorative items?

2.

Miles from its origin, a turquoise pebble

the size of a raindrop has come to rest near

Daniels Park. Embedded, it proves the Earth

in time we must imagine.

3.

Two grains of sand rest side by side: quartz

crystals. Like the eye of a god, an electron

microscope reveals the sculpting of erosion

and millennia. One rounded on the beach of

Time. One squared-off as a marine’s shoulders,

blown out of a now-cold volcano in Elbert County.

4.

In Douglas County, a drilling rig pounds out its

never-ending plea for water. We stop to ask;

the supervisor answers, “more than 1400 feet now.”

5.

Poets and geologists have much in common. Standing

level with that turquoise teardrop, looking east, we can

see there was once no basin. That we could have walked

straight east to Castle Rock across the mountains. Every day,

we walk, drive, live—atop an ancient lake bed. Dig down

anywhere, you’ll strike the bones of those extinct.

