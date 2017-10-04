Double your donation to our nonprofit, public interest newsroom!

The Colorado Independent is happy to announce our participation in the News Match 2017 fundraising campaign. This is your chance to double your donation to our nonprofit newsroom!

Democracy Fund, the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation have partnered to offer a $3 million matching fund to more than 100 nonprofit newsrooms across the country all vetted for their professionalism, independence and ethics.

That means that $28,000 is on the table, earmarked just for us — but we need your help to get it. Individual donations up to $1,000 will be matched one-to-one.

News Match comes in an era when newsrooms nationwide and in Colorado are folding or downsizing. The Indy is a team of veteran, award-winning reporters who help fill the need for investigative and explanatory journalism in the public interest at a time Colorado sorely needs it.

As Editor Susan Greene recently said upon accepting a civil rights award from the Colorado ACLU, “History tells us, all too painfully, that newsrooms don’t stop publishing when tyranny encroaches. They just stop asking questions.”

Help keep us asking questions. Please donate to The Colorado Independent today.

Donate Now

Photo credit: 401(K)12, Creative Commons, Flickr.